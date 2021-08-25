Teel: Hokies need Devon Hunter to perform — on and off the field

Alabama can afford to whiff occasionally on its top-rated signee. So, too, can Clemson, Ohio State and a few other college football A-listers.
Virginia Tech is not among that select group, which brings us to Hokies safety Devon Hunter and a season in which he needs to produce — on and off the field.
Tech needs Hunter to thrive on the field for a defense that last year was the program’s worst since 1973, yielding 32.1 points per game.
Coach Justin Fuente needs Hunter to behave off the field and affirm Fuente’s decision to reinstate him after a 2020 lost to a serious criminal matter.
“Every situation’s different,” Fuente said. “Ultimately, the easy thing to do is to wash your hands from them and walk away. That’s the easy thing, but it’s not always the right thing.”
A 2017 graduate of Chesapeake’s Indian River High, Hunter selected Virginia Tech from among finalists that also included Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss. Amid considerable fanfare, at halftime of an Indian River basketball game and with speakers blaring the Hokies’ “Enter Sandman” anthem, he announced his decision three weeks after Tech defeated Arkansas in the 2016 Belk Bowl to cap a 10-4 season.
Hunter was the centerpiece of Fuente’s first Hokies recruiting class and, per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, remains Tech’s highest-rated high school signee since Kendall Fuller in 2013. Four years after arriving in Blacksburg, he has his best chance to showcase that promise.
Hunter played on special teams in 2017 and, after four games, redshirted in 2018. Backing up Reggie Floyd at rover, he started twice in 2019 and logged a career-high eight tackles in Tech’s six-overtime conquest of North Carolina.
Applauded by Fuente for his work ethic and leadership, Hunter projected as a 2020 starter. But less than a month before the late-September season-opener against North Carolina State, he was arrested on a felony strangulation charge and simple assault on a family member, a misdemeanor.
The “family member” was a woman who lived with Hunter.
Virginia Tech policy mandates immediate suspension of an athlete charged with a felony. The athlete is eligible to return only if acquitted or found guilty of a misdemeanor.
Hunter accepted a plea deal May 4 that reduced the felony to a misdemeanor and required him to serve two days in jail two years of probation. In a subsequent social media post, he condemned domestic violence, acknowledged his behavior “may have contributed to the escalation of the incident,” apologized and asked for forgiveness.
Four weeks later, Fuente reinstated Hunter, a stark contrast to the hard line he took in severing ties with players such as Trevon Hill and Mook Reynolds, neither of whom was charged with a violent crime. So tap the brakes on any notion of Fuente being soft on discipline.
“I view it as different if somebody gets into something,” he said, “and all along they have been a high-maintenance guy into little smaller things all along. When you have a guy that’s been into nothing for years, and I’m certainly not, please understand I’m not defending him or the situation or condemning anyone else or any of that stuff, but if you have somebody that’s been a certain way day after day after day, it leads you to at least consider leaving the door open.”
After two losing seasons in the last three years, Fuente understands his tenuous job security. Moreover, he realizes that security would further erode with another misstep from Hunter, who met unspecified benchmarks set by the university, athletic department and Fuente.
Tech’s incumbent rover, Devin Taylor, entered the transfer portal last week, an oddly timed decision that perhaps indicates Hunter was winning the job. Regardless of Taylor’s reasoning, his departure accentuates the Hokies’ need for Hunter to emerge.
As with all of us, Hunter’s personal development is essential, and that growth will be linked to football.
“He’s been good,” Fuente said. He’s had a good productive spring. There’s obviously room for improvement there for Dev. … There’s a little rust in there, certainly. You can lift all the weights and do all the running you want, but there’s no substitute for getting a chance to play. …
“He’s certainly got a foundation [of] knowledge of what we’re trying to do and has picked that part of it up pretty quickly.”
Hunter has not spoken with reporters during preseason camp, but defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who also coaches the safeties, is encouraged.
“He’s an awesome addition to the program and the locker room,” Hamilton said Tuesday. “… He’s appreciative of the fact just that he’s inside this building, whether he’s working out, whether he’s practicing, whether he’s getting treatment … and he expresses that both with how he performs and … verbally. He lets us know that, which is awesome.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel