Teel: Hokies need Devon Hunter to perform — on and off the field

Four weeks later, Fuente reinstated Hunter, a stark contrast to the hard line he took in severing ties with players such as Trevon Hill and Mook Reynolds, neither of whom was charged with a violent crime. So tap the brakes on any notion of Fuente being soft on discipline.

“I view it as different if somebody gets into something,” he said, “and all along they have been a high-maintenance guy into little smaller things all along. When you have a guy that’s been into nothing for years, and I’m certainly not, please understand I’m not defending him or the situation or condemning anyone else or any of that stuff, but if you have somebody that’s been a certain way day after day after day, it leads you to at least consider leaving the door open.”

After two losing seasons in the last three years, Fuente understands his tenuous job security. Moreover, he realizes that security would further erode with another misstep from Hunter, who met unspecified benchmarks set by the university, athletic department and Fuente.

Tech’s incumbent rover, Devin Taylor, entered the transfer portal last week, an oddly timed decision that perhaps indicates Hunter was winning the job. Regardless of Taylor’s reasoning, his departure accentuates the Hokies’ need for Hunter to emerge.