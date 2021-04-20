Teel: Hokies' new fundraising effort necessary to bridge gap with peers

Whit Babcock estimates that Virginia Tech athletics will absorb nearly a 50% revenue hit in 2020-21, leading to a $15 million deficit for the fiscal year. But pandemic-related financial challenges are not why the Hokies’ athletics director joined university president Tim Sands and others Tuesday to publicly launch a $400 million fundraising campaign for the Hokies’ 22 sports.
Indeed, Virginia Tech intended to unveil the effort in April 2020 at football’s annual spring game, among the countless plans derailed by our health and economic crises.
Regardless of timing, the Hokies, like virtually all college athletic departments, needs additional funding from its generous donors. And unlike some of their peers, they don’t aspire to construct Taj Mahal-like locker rooms or pay their coaches Elon Musk-level salaries.
They simply want to win at the Power Five level, and like it or not, that demands money that just a decade ago would have been excessive, if not unimaginable.
“You see, we can either invest in an athletics program and a football team that can compete for championships or we can risk simply being average,” Babcock said. “And average doesn’t get it. Not for our region, not for our fans, not for our alumni, not for our students and not at Virginia Tech.
“Our aspiration in football is clear. It is to win the ACC. It is to get in the [four-team] College Football Playoff and to win the national championship. Our investment in athletics should match our aspirations.”
Consider two of Tech’s primary ACC rivals: Virginia and North Carolina. Both are conducting $500 million campaigns for athletics, with the Cavaliers ticketing nearly $200 million for enhanced facilities, including a football support complex.
UVA and UNC also are among the six public schools that spent more on athletics in 2018-19 than Virginia Tech, according to USA Today’s most recent compilation. Louisville topped the list at $151.2 million, which ranked ninth nationally, followed by Florida State’s $150.1 million, Clemson’s $132 million, Virginia’s $112 million, North Carolina’s $110.8 million and Georgia Tech’s $96 million.
The Hokies’ $94 million ranked 48th nationally, and again, that’s just among public schools. Some private institutions, including Stanford and the ACC’s Notre Dame and Duke, also outspend Virginia Tech, leaving the Hokies among the bottom 15 of the 65 schools that compete in Power Five conferences.
Virginia Tech increased its budget to $97.5 million for 2019-20, but Babcock wants to bump that to $125 million, or into the top third of the 15-member ACC.
“If you’re fighting from the bottom half of the ACC and the bottom half of the Power Five,” he said “you’re really relying on overachieving.”
The Hokies’ football program has finished among the final Associated Press top 25 twice in the last nine seasons but hasn’t won the ACC since 2010 or cracked the final top 10 since 2009. Tech men’s and women’s basketball aren’t top-25 regulars, but 2020-21 did mark the first season in which both reached the NCAA tournament.
Naturally, much of the $400 million is earmarked for football and basketball, at least $50 million toward a $75-million renovation of Cassell Coliseum, and $30 million for football recruiting, assistant coaches’ salaries, additional staffing, player development and facilities.
“Our training room and our locker room no longer meet today’s college football standards,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said. “We no longer have office space or meeting space to house our current staff, let alone personnel we need to add. And we need to continue to grow the physical footprint of Virginia Tech football, especially in the areas that touch our student-athletes on a daily basis.”
The pandemic will cost athletics approximately $47 million in 2020-21 revenue, according to Babcock, all but $15 million covered by salary reductions and other cuts. In the previous two years, the department had surpluses of a combined $4.5 million.
“We’re going to work with the university to identify the best way [to cover the shortfall],” Babcock said. “Dr. Sands and some other people through some COVID relief funds may have some options, but … we’ve had some wonderful conversations, and I’m confident they will help.”
Additional revenue from the ACC also would help. The league’s average per-school distribution of $28.8 million in 2018-19, the most recent tax filing available, lagged far behind the Big Ten’s $55.6 million and Southeastern Conference’s $45.3 million.
Sands served on the search committee that helped select Northwestern athletics director Jim Phillips as the ACC’s new commissioner last year. Phillips took over from the retiring John Swofford on Feb. 1 and has identified enhancing revenue as a priority.
“I think Jim Phillips recognized that [disparity] from the outset, and that was a big part of his conversations with the presidents and chancellors,” Sands said. “… It’s not just the money, but you can’t do it without that kind of support. … That’s a major expectation of the presidents and chancellors. I think we got the right guy.”
Virginia Tech aspires to complete this campaign, named “Reach for Excellence” and part of a university-wide $1.5 billion drive, in six years. Babcock hopes to have Cassell Coliseum renovated in four to five years, while also increasing scholarship endowments and Hokie Club membership from 20,000 to the long-stated goal of 25,000.
Those goals are ambitious, especially in challenging economic times, but Babcock professed confidence in Virginia Tech’s approximately 250,000 living alumni and a fan base he estimates at twice that number.
“If we have 20,000 donors and approximately 500,000 people who love the Hokies,” Babcock said, “there’s a lot of new stones to turn and a lot of new relationships to build.”
