Teel: Hokies' new fundraising effort necessary to bridge gap with peers

Whit Babcock estimates that Virginia Tech athletics will absorb nearly a 50% revenue hit in 2020-21, leading to a $15 million deficit for the fiscal year. But pandemic-related financial challenges are not why the Hokies’ athletics director joined university president Tim Sands and others Tuesday to publicly launch a $400 million fundraising campaign for the Hokies’ 22 sports.

Indeed, Virginia Tech intended to unveil the effort in April 2020 at football’s annual spring game, among the countless plans derailed by our health and economic crises.

Regardless of timing, the Hokies, like virtually all college athletic departments, needs additional funding from its generous donors. And unlike some of their peers, they don’t aspire to construct Taj Mahal-like locker rooms or pay their coaches Elon Musk-level salaries.

They simply want to win at the Power Five level, and like it or not, that demands money that just a decade ago would have been excessive, if not unimaginable.

“You see, we can either invest in an athletics program and a football team that can compete for championships or we can risk simply being average,” Babcock said. “And average doesn’t get it. Not for our region, not for our fans, not for our alumni, not for our students and not at Virginia Tech.