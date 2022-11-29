Teel: Hokies 'not content just winning games' as offense continues to stagnate

BLACKSBURG — The “no-bounce” segments of Virginia Tech’s basketball practices are about to get more intense. Excessive dribbling is decelerating an offense that prides itself on textbook ball movement, and Hokies coach Mike Young is visibly frustrated.

“I told ’em during a timeout: ‘This looks like a damn pickup game in July, and I can’t stand watching it in July, and I sure as hell don’t want to watch it here in November,’” Young said Monday night after a 67-57 victory over Minnesota in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge at Cassell Coliseum.

Young and Tech fans are spoiled. As he did at Wofford, Young has stocked the Hokies’ roster with gifted long-range shooters and instinctive passers, a combination that often makes Tech a chore to defend, witness last season’s ACC tournament championship.

But against the softest portion of the 2022-23 schedule, the 7-1 Hokies have, by their standards, struggled offensively. Young applauds his players for remaining selfless, but the absence of rapid ball movement was glaring Monday, even as Tech shot 49.1% overall and 35.7% beyond the 3-point arc.

“We’re not content just winning games,” forward Justyn Mutts said. “...The offense isn’t flowing the way we need it to flow.”

Hunter Cattoor, Sean Pedulla and, most jarring, Darius Maddox aren’t shooting as well from deep as a year ago. The crafty and fearless Pedulla has developed an exceptional mid-range game that’s more than tripled his scoring average from a year ago to 17.1 points per game, but this offense won’t thrive unless the 3-point shooting improves.

In their four most-recent outings, the Hokies are 20 of 81 beyond the arc, 24.7% accuracy that pales to last season’s 39.4%. Maddox shot 50.6% from deep as a sophomore reserve but is struggling at 26.1% as a junior starter.

Young believes the shooting will get better, but not until the ball movement does.

“The ball’s not moving like it should,” he said. “It’s getting stuck, and it’s on the floor too much. ... I’ll give them off [Tuesday], but we need Wednesday and Thursday in the worst way to practice. No scouting, no film, just Virginia Tech.”

Those sessions will include drills when dribbling is verboten, when the ball moves from side to side via the pass, the better to fatigue defenses and create open shots.

“I don’t know if that’s going to pull us out of it, but something better because we’ve got a pretty rugged stretch coming up.”

Monday was not taxing. Minnesota (4-3) is likely headed toward a fourth consecutive losing season, its second under alum Ben Johnson, and wasn’t equipped for a road test against a veteran ACC opponent. Indeed, Ken Pomeroy’s predictive metrics calculated the Hokies’ win probability against the Gophers at 87%.

Those odds are about to change.

On deck for Tech is Sunday’s ACC opener at Cassell against No. 18 North Carolina. The Tar Heels tumbled from atop the polls after consecutive losses to Iowa State and Alabama, the latter in four overtimes, but Armando Bacot, Caleb Love, RJ Davis and Leaky Black return from last season’s NCAA tournament finalists.

The Hokies then host Dayton before a neutral-site contest against Oklahoma State at the Brooklyn Nets’ arena. A final non-conference game against Grambling State is followed by 19 straight ACC dates.

Approaching the teeth of the schedule, Young’s dissatisfaction isn’t limited to aesthetics on offense. He wants better ball-screen defense, even after a night when the opponent shot 36.7% and never threatened in the second half.

All of which shows how much potential Young sees in this team.