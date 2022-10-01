Teel: Hokies' offense hits statistical low in 41-10 drubbing at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Between the first and second quarters of Virginia Tech’s game at North Carolina on Saturday, the Tar Heels celebrated the 25th reunion of their 1997 team. That bunch finished 11-1 and No. 6 in the Associated Press poll after a 42-3 Gator Bowl drubbing of the Hokies.

The talent gap Saturday was similarly jarring.

North Carolina 41, Virginia Tech 10.

As in last week’s 33-10 loss to West Virginia, the disparity was especially pronounced at skill positions.

From redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, originally an Alabama pledge, to an array of receivers and running backs, the Tar Heels can score at any time and from anywhere. The Hokies most certainly can’t, an indictment of the previous coaching regime.

“This is not going to be an overnight process,” rookie Tech coach Brent Pry said. “... We’ve got to recruit better.”

But if this pedestrian Tech offense was going to show a healthy pulse, Saturday was the day.

UNC yielded 61 points — 40 in the fourth quarter! — and 649 yards at Appalachian State. In their lone setback, the Tar Heels (4-1, 1-0 ACC) allowed visiting Notre Dame, a team averaging 18.3 points and 300.3 yards a game, to score 45 points and gain 576 yards with a backup quarterback.

Pass defense? The Fighting Irish threw for 289 yards. Rush defense? They ran for 287.

Entering Saturday, Carolina ranked lower than 100th among 131 Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring defense, total defense, pass defense and run defense.

This is not what Tar Heels faithful expected after the offseason firing of defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and hiring of Gene Chizik, a former DC at Central Florida, Auburn and Texas and the head coach of Auburn’s 2010 national champions.

Yet all Tech could muster was a first-quarter Will Ross field goal and second-quarter Grant Wells touchdown run. Against an opponent allowing 5.0 yards per rush, the Hokies averaged 2.8.

“It’s very disappointing,” receiver Kaleb Smith said. “A lot of it comes down to our execution.”

This marks the first time since 1989, Frank Beamer’s third season as coach, that Tech (2-3, 1-1) has scored 10 points or less in back-to-back outings. A transfer quarterback from Marshall, Wells is an irresistible culprit, but the entire offense is at fault.

The line, running backs and receivers are lacking, and first-year coordinator Tyler Bowen has shown little imagination.

“We’ve got to find more explosive plays on offense,” Pry said. “Sometimes you just a chuck a ball up and a guy makes a play.”

That’s precisely what Maye and Josh Downs did on a second-quarter fourth-and-7 from Tech’s 43. TyJuan Garbutt and C.J. McCray flushed Maye from the pocket, and Chamarri Conner shadowed Downs, but neither mattered as Downs outmaneuvered Conner for a 24-yard gain on an underthrown ball.

Three plays later, Maye scored from the 1 to extend the Tar Heels’ edge to 14-3, more than enough points against an opponent that completed one pass for at least 20 yards. Conversely, UNC had nine completions of at least 20 yards, one more than Tech had allowed in its previous games combined.

Gazing at the Hokies’ schedule during preseason, the parade of gifted opposing quarterbacks was long, indeed: Boston College’s Phil Jurkovec, West Virginia’s JT Daniels, Pitt’s Kedon Slovis, N.C. State’s Devin Leary, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong.

Maye, whom Mack Brown didn’t name the starter until Aug. 22, may be the best of the group.

Through five games, he has 19 touchdown passes and one interception. He threw for 363 yards and three scores Saturday, and also rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns.

His 437 yards of total offense were the most by a freshman against the Hokies since at least 1987.

“He’s got it all right now,” Pry said of Maye.

Though having few assets at his disposal, Pry continues to insist that Tech is closer to a breakout than people, including his players, realize. The numbers suggest otherwise.

In four games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, the Hokies are averaging 279.5 yards and 16 points.