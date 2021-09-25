Teel: Hokies' offense listless again in 21-10 victory over Richmond

“Where the ball was should be inconsequential to how he performs,” Fuente said.

Should be, perhaps. But we all know field position affects folks, especially seldom-used reserves. The interception was Kadum’s final play, and Burmeister rallied to finish with 212 passing yards and no turnovers, a dozen of his completions, for 178 yards combined, going to Turner and Robinson.

“I thought defensively we played good enough to win,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said, “played excellent defense. Our front seven, we’ve got a bunch of older guys. We expect them to stop the run. We expect them to get after the quarterback.”

Spiders linebacker Tyler Dressler recorded a game-high 12 tackles, including a sack, but Richmond (2-2) played most of the afternoon without quarterback Joe Mancuso. Scrambling for 29 yards on the Spiders’ second play, he injured the index finger on his right (throwing) hand.

Beau English acquitted himself well in Mancuso’s absence. A transfer from the Air Force Academy and student at UR’s law school, he remain poised against a quality defense, though his inability to throw the ball downfield ¬— 15 completions netted a meager 77 yards — limited the Spiders’ attack.