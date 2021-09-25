Teel: Hokies' offense listless again in a victory over Richmond

Blumrick’s third-quarter touchdown gave the Hokies (3-1) their first two-score lead and came a play after he converted a third-and-2 with a physical run on which he lowered his shoulder into strong safety A.J. Smith.

“He doesn’t have a lot of fear,” Fuente said of Blumrick. “I can tell you that much.”

Blumrick wasn’t the only reserve quarterback Fuente deployed, yet another sign of the offense’s issues.

Burmeister has been less than inspiring this season, and Fuente understandably planned to give backup Knox Kadum some first-half run Saturday, the time not preordained. In a one-score game with the offense pinned at its 6 was not the time.

But that’s what Fuente did early in the second quarter with Tech nursing a 7-0 advantage. Sure enough, on his second snap, Kadum, under pressure, threw a foolish pass that safety Aaron Banks intercepted.

On the next play, Savon Smith raced 16 yards for the tying touchdown.

The net result: Fuente and Kadum gift-wrapped not only seven points but also confidence for the Spiders.

“Where the ball was should be inconsequential to how he performs,” Fuente said.