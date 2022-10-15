Teel: Hokies' offense reverts to form in 20-14 loss to Miami, their fourth straight

BLACKSBURG — So how do you want to play this, Hokies faithful? Gently re-bandage the wounds and assure the patients they’re progressing? Or ignore bedside manners, rip off the Band-Aids and concede what a reclamation project Virginia Tech’s football program is?

True to form in his rookie season, head coach Brent Pry skewed optimistic after Saturday’s 20-14 loss to Miami, the Hokies’ fourth consecutive setback.

He applauded his team for its fourth-quarter fight, for not allowing a 20-0 deficit to get downright ugly (fair point). He thanked the sellout homecoming crowd and called Lane Stadium the ACC’s best atmosphere (Clemson would like a word). He touted true freshman cornerback Mansoor Delane’s performance (could not agree more).

“Again, I sound like a broken record,” Pry said, “but there’s just so much evidence of who we can be as a team. And that’s what I told them.”

The preponderance of evidence suggests these Hokies (2-5, 1-3 ACC) are among the conference’s worst teams.

Saturday was the fourth time this season they’ve failed to gain 300 yards. Moreover, they managed only 118 in the first three quarters combined before rallying with 139 in the final period, perhaps because the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-1) tapped the brakes.

Defensively, Tech yielded eight third-down conversions in 17 attempts, including a dagger third-and-8 Tyler Van Dyke completion with 2:30 remaining. Van Dyke threw for 351 yards and two scores, and the Hokies did not force a turnover — they have a paltry five takeaways in seven games, a shortcoming magnified by the offense’s obvious limitations.

As Tech fans are all too aware, the program’s decline is not sudden. This is the Hokies’ third four-game losing streak in the last five seasons, extended futility they never endured in Frank Beamer’s final 23 years as coach.

Related: Saturday was the 40th clash between Tech and Miami, the first in which both teams arrived with losing records. Conversely, 12 of the encounters between these rivals matched ranked teams with genuine conference championship aspirations, Big East or ACC, often with national implications.

Those days are a distant memory.

Pry said the Hokies need to “maximize” their strengths on offense, which prompts the question: What do they do well?

“We can’t just line up and be vanilla,” he said. “We’ve proven we’re not that offense that can just line up and say, ‘We’re going to run it and play-action [pass].’ I think we’ve got a quarterback [Grant Wells] that’s pretty accurate and can throw the football. We’ve got a running back [Malachi Thomas], and I think when we’ve got Keshawn [King] we’ve got a 1-2 there that we’ve got to do a little bit better job, even some two-back stuff. We’ve got to get our best people out there.”

As a former defensive coordinator, and a darn fine one at Penn State, Pry looks at Tech’s offense through that lens: Are the Hokies making life as difficult as possible for opposing defenses?

“Sometimes it’s too easy to get a bead on us,” Pry said. “We’ve got to be able to do a little bit more to make it more challenging to defend it structurally.”

Much was made of the offense’s progress in last week’s defeat at Pittsburgh, and rightfully so. But Saturday the unit reverted to form, and Pry clearly wants more invention from offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and his staff.

Tech’s longest play was Wells’ 27-yard pass to freshman Dae’Quan Wright on the opening possession, but Wright fumbled when hit by DJ Ivey, and Avantae Williams recovered for Miami. In keeping with the season’s grim air, Van Dyke then completed passes of 30, 37 and 5 yards, the latter for a touchdown to Frank Ladson and a 7-0 lead.

“Almost kind of demoralizing for us as an offense,” receiver Kaleb Smith said.

For the entire team, actually, witness how the defense showed minimal resistance after the turnover.

Yet all that said, how different might the second half have unfolded if Da’Wain Lofton had not dropped a third-quarter pass that would have been a walk-in touchdown?