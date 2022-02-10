Teel: Hokies on 5-game shooting roll rarely seen in ACC

As a sophomore, Storm Murphy started at point guard on the nation’s second-best 3-point shooting team, a squad that bounced Seton Hall from the NCAA tournament and scared the wits out of Kentucky in the following round.

This season, Murphy mans the point for Division I’s second-best 3-point shooting bunch, a group that’s on a roll rarely seen in the ACC.

So, Mr. Murphy, which was the better collection of shooters, your Wofford Terriers in 2018-19, or your Virginia Tech Hokies this season?

“Oh, wow,” he said. “That is very tough. My goodness, I don’t know.”

Here’s what we do know: For the first time since they joined the conference in 2004, the Hokies have shot 50% or better from the field in five consecutive ACC games. And that is extraordinary.

A perusal of the league’s media guides from the last dozen seasons lends context. Only one other team during that span, N.C. State four years ago, shot at least 50% in five straight ACC games.

And talk about a collective, all-encompassing effort. During this run, Tech is shooting 54.9% overall, 53.2% beyond the arc. Moreover, reserves Sean Pedulla, Darius Maddox, David N’Guessan and John Ojiako have been more accurate than the starters, making 59.4% overall, 61.3% beyond the arc.

Confidence, my friends, is clearly contagious.

“We’re all out there kind of cutting loose and playing really freely,” said Murphy, a fifth-year senior. “With that mindset, and with that ability we have to really share the ball and get guys open, that’s helping us knock them down.”

Murphy, of course, is not the only link from these Hokies to the 2019 Terriers.

Mike Young coached Wofford for 17 years before moving to Virginia Tech, and Keve Aluma, the Terriers’ starting center in 2019, transferred to Tech two seasons before Murphy. Young recruited elite shooters to Wofford and designed offenses to showcase them, and he’s following the same formula in Blacksburg.

“I never want a player to leave his feet for a jump shot and think, ‘Does that guy think this is a bad shot? Is this a good shot?’” Young said. “I want you to play. I’m not one to discourage. Now, if it’s an atrocious shot, OK, we need another ball reversal, we need a play into the post, what have you.

“But [I] put great trust in guys that are in the gym and can shoot the basketball. Storm, Cattoor, Pedulla, Alleyne, Maddox give us that luxury. Mutts can step out and make one. ... Aluma has not shot the ball as well this year as he did a year ago. ... He doesn’t seem as comfortable getting his feet set and getting behind the arc. But that’s always been a big part of what we’ve done offensively, and that will continue.”

Young said as much when he arrived in Blacksburg fresh off a 30-5 finish at Wofford. Three of his last four Terriers squads ranked among the nation’s top 10 in 3-point accuracy, and he aspired for similar efficiency at Tech.

With a starting five of Murphy, Aluma, Hunter Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Justyn Mutts, plus the recent emergence of the bench, he’s discovered a comparable groove.

Ironically, the Hokies’ streak began with a 78-75 home loss to Miami, a potentially gutting result that came on a half-court heave by the Hurricanes’ Charlie Moore at the horn. But the setback galvanized, rather than disheartened, Tech.

“I think the belief within the program and in the locker room grew even stronger going through that one,” Murphy said.

Subsequent victories over Florida State, Georgia Tech and Pitt (twice) came against a soft portion of the schedule and were essential as the Hokies (14-10, 6-7 ACC) attempt to make themselves NCAA tournament-worthy after tame defensive efforts against Wake Forest and Boston College left them in an early season hole.

Saturday against visiting Syracuse, or soon thereafter, Tech’s streak of 50% games will end. Still, it’s the offense that will carry the Hokies to their final destination.

Murphy, Cattoor, Alleyne, Pedulla and Maddox all are shooting better than 38% beyond the arc, with at least 20 makes. Three years ago at Wofford, Murphy was among four Terriers who shot better than 40% from deep with more than 40 makes.

That Wofford team shot 41.4% beyond the arc, 49.0% overall. Tech this season is shooting 47.4% overall, 42.1% from deep. The Terriers averaged 26.5 long-range attempts per game; the Hokies average 22.3.

The wild card in the comparison, though, is Fletcher Magee. He made a Division I-record 509 3-pointers in a Wofford career that ended in 2019.

So we ask again, Mr. Murphy: Terriers or Hokies?

“Looking at percentages, maybe I would have to say the Terriers,” he said. “I think we had ... four or five high-volume 3-point shooters over 40%, which is pretty insane with the [number] we were shooting that year. But man, that is a great question because this team has a lot of good shooters as well. It’s good to have that question be a thing.”