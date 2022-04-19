Teel: Hokies plan to be as aggressive as possible with academic performance payments

When Virginia Tech launched its Drive For 25 campaign in late 2016, an effort to more than double Hokie Club membership to 25,000, athletic director Whit Babcock could not have envisioned how the eventual windfall would benefit the department.

Annual academic bonuses for athletes up to $5,980? In all sports? A potential expense of approximately $3.6 million per year?

Such an arrangement would have violated heaven knows how many NCAA rules and would have cost Babcock his job and the athletes their eligibility. Now this is keeping up with the Joneses and acknowledging the unanimous will of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Think college sports have changed much in the last five-plus years? Think Babcock appreciates the Hokie Club’s 29,000-plus members and the more than $20 million they donated to the most recent annual fund?

Paying college athletes to essentially remain academically eligible will baffle and/or outrage some. But when the Supreme Court rebukes, it’s usually best to listen.

And rebuke the justices did last June. In a 9-0 ruling against the NCAA, they affirmed a lower court’s finding that college athletes are eligible for unlimited academic benefits such as laptop computers, graduate-school tuition and paid internships, plus up to $5,980 in annual cash awards.

Athletic departments are not obligated to offer such benefits, and most can’t begin to afford them. But any concerted effort not to provide benefits would amount to collusion and welcome further legal challenges.

So bank on many (most?) schools that compete in the five wealthiest conferences — Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big 12 and Pacific 12 — awarding eligible athletes some, if not all, of the $5,980 maximum. Otherwise, you risk falling behind in recruiting.

Virginia Tech announced its entrance into the marketplace last Thursday with a vague statement that accompanied news regarding name, image and likeness endorsement opportunities for Hokies athletes. During a group interview at halftime of Saturday’s spring football game, Babcock added some clarity.

He said Tech views the academic payments “as a permissible scholarship addition” available to athletes in all sports and will fund them through the Hokie Club donations earmarked for those grants-in-aid. While he hopes to be “as aggressive with it as we can,” Babcock said it’s unlikely Tech can afford the approximately $3.6 million it would cost to pay each of its 600-plus athletes $5,980.

For context: The Hokie Club funded $14.55 million in scholarships in 2020-21, down from the previous fiscal year’s $15.66 million. Still, an additional $3.6 million would be a 25% bump from 2020-21.

Tech has finalized neither the dollar amount of the award nor the academic benchmark to earn the money. But two of the Hokies’ ACC colleagues, Miami and Clemson, began paying the full $5,980 to academically eligible athletes this spring, the Hurricanes to all, the Tigers to those on scholarship.

That’s the safe way, rewarding athletes who remain in good academic standing. Tying the payments to higher grade-point averages invites athletes to enroll in less-challenging courses and majors, and might even tempt a ticket-holding professor to engage in grade inflation.

Fifteen of the Hokies’ 22 teams — football, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and women’s tennis are the exceptions — have athletes with partial scholarships, as dictated by NCAA rules, and this is where Babcock believes the academic payments will be most beneficial.

An out-of-state Virginia Tech athlete on a half-scholarship, for example, still must pay about $22,000 in tuition, fees and room and board. An academic bonus of $5,980 would cover more than a quarter of that expense.

Babcock said the Hokies’ plan will begin with the fall semester, with details made public after the athletes and their families are briefed. Payments will be made a year after they are earned, requiring the athlete to return as a Tech student to receive the money.

While Clemson and Miami have detailed their programs, others in the ACC, including Virginia, have yet to reveal their intentions. Babcock expects more information to emerge next month at the conference’s annual spring meetings, where academic performance payments and NIL compensation figure to be front-burner topics.

“As long as they’re students, and they’re going to wear that jersey and represent Virginia Tech, I’ll hang in there on the collegiate model,” Babcock said, “but it is changing pretty quickly.”