Teel: Hokies' portal power lands Baylor quarterback, ODU/Highland Springs receiver

Old Dominion’s Ali Jennings III ranks third nationally in receiving yards per game. Two-plus years ago, quarterback Kyron Drones entertained offers from the likes of Ole Miss, Texas Christian, Auburn and Pitt before signing with Baylor.

Both announced their impending transfers to Virginia Tech on Monday, and visions of that passing combination in 2023 enliven a program and fan base scarred by a 3-8 finish this year in Brent Pry’s head-coaching debut.

Pry’s roots — he was a graduate assistant coach under Frank Beamer when Tech won Big East titles in 1995 and ’96 — and charisma earned him considerable goodwill among many Hokies faithful. But the team’s worst record since 1992 and a lethargic offense left fans pining for the hope that additions such as Drones and Jennings bring.

Drones was the MVP of the 2019 Texas Class 5A state high school title game, passing for 185 yards and rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He redshirted at Baylor in 2021, played sparingly this season and told Fox 26 television in Houston that he chose Tech over Brigham Young, Kentucky, Indiana and Northwestern.

The competition between Drones and incumbent Grant Wells will be central when the Hokies gather for spring practice.

Blacksburg will be the third and final stop of Jennings’ college football odyssey. He spent two seasons at West Virginia before transferring to ODU, where he caught 116 passes for 2,025 yards and 14 touchdowns in two years.

Jennings’ last-minute, 38-yard reception fueled the Monarchs’ victory over the Hokies in September, and his per-catch average of 17.8 yards speaks to his big-play knack. He averaged 106.6 yards per game this season before missing ODU’s final three outings with a lower-extremity injury.

At Tech, he joins mentor and fellow Richmond product Fontel Mines, the Hokies’ receivers coach and former Monarchs tight ends coach. Tech and ODU open next season against one another at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies landed two class of 2023 incoming freshmen Monday as well. Quarterback William “Pop” Watson III of Springfield, Mass., flipped to Tech from Nebraska; Hermitage High running back/linebacker Jeremiah Coney from Hermitage switched from Appalachian State.

Some other college football musings:

CONNECTING THE DOTS is irresistible. First, high-profile ACC quarterbacks Brennan Armstrong of Virginia and Devin Leary from N.C. State, entered the transfer portal after disappointing years.

Armstrong’s production nosedived this season under new head coach Tony Elliott, offensive coordinator Des Kitchens and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb. Leary, the league’s preseason player of the year, missed much of 2022 with a torn pectoral muscle.

Soon after the portal opened last week, N.C. State hired Robert Anae and Garett Tujague as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, respectively.

Syracuse’s OC this year, Anae coordinated the Cavaliers’ offense from 2016-21, helping Armstrong set ACC single-season records for passing yards and total offense in ’21. Tujague coached UVa’s offensive line from 2016-22 and teamed with then-quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to recruit Armstrong out of Shelby (Ohio) High School.

Freshman MJ Morris showed flashes in relief of Leary, especially against Virginia Tech, but if Armstrong indeed reunites with Anae and Tujague, he and N.C. State will have two spicy road encounters next season thanks to the ACC’s new scheduling model: at Virginia and Virginia Tech.

THE CAVALIERS landed their transfer quarterback Sunday in Tony Muskett, a three-year starter at Monmouth University in New Jersey. Don’t dismiss his Football Championship Subdivision pedigree.

Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward passed for 3,094 yards and 23 touchdowns for Washington State this season as the 7-5 Cougars earned a Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl bid opposite Fresno State. Eastern Washington transfer Vernon Adams Jr., threw 26 touchdown passes in 2015 at Oregon, helping the Ducks finish 9-4 and fifth nationally in scoring.

WILLIAM & MARY has reached consecutive FCS postseasons twice in program history, in 1989 and ’90, and also in 2009 and ’10. Look for the Tribe to achieve that benchmark again in 2023.

Given Montana State’s 55-7 all-phases dominance of W&M in Friday’s playoff quarterfinals, this might appear counterintuitive.

The Tribe had season-lows in points, passing yards and rushing yards. They yielded season-highs in those same three areas and, compounding their woes, allowed an 87-yard kickoff return and 79-yard punt return, the latter for a touchdown.

But grim as it was, the result does not eradicate all the optimism surrounding an 11-2 record and Colonial Athletic Association championship in Mike London’s fourth year as coach. Nor does the defeat change the program’s relatively young roster.

Fifteen of W&M’s 22 starters Friday have eligibility remaining, including four offensive linemen, three defensive backs, quarterback Darius Wilson, running back Bronson Yoder, first-team all-conference defensive end Nate Lynn and CAA Defensive Player of the Year John Pius, an outside linebacker.

Might some front-liners transfer, perhaps to the Bowl Subdivision? Sure.