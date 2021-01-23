Teel: Hokies punished inside in loss at Syracuse

Managing non-existent offense from your two leading scorers against a last-place team is feasible. Surviving a similar quandary versus a rugged, experienced high-scoring opponent? Not so much.
Case in point: Virginia Tech's 78-60 defeat Saturday at Syracuse.
The No. 16 Hokies shot a season-low 32.8% from the field, in large measure because their best players, forward Keve Aluma and guard Jalen Cone combined to miss 17 of 19 attempts. This on the heels of a collective 1 for 10 Sunday in a victory at ACC bottom feeder Wake Forest.
“I’ve got a lot of things sifting through my head right now,” Tech coach Mike Young said. “How I’m going to get those guys going is not one of them. … They’ll be better against Notre Dame (on Wednesday) I feel certain. … They’ll be fine. They’re good players.”
No doubt. Aluma is the interior threat the Hokies so sorely lacked last season, Young’s first in Blacksburg, and Cone is shooting 42.2% from beyond the 3-point arc for his Tech career, even with his current funk.
Indeed, Cone made 9 of 15 from deep in two games against Syracuse last season.
“I wouldn’t call it a funk at all,” forward Justyn Mutts said. “… He’s like a microwave. He can get hot in a split second, and when he does get hot it’s scary for anybody we’re playing against.”
Cone missed seven of his eight 3-point attempts against Syracuse’s renowned 2-3 zone defense, but none appeared forced. Likewise, Aluma’s shots in the paint, though contested, were ones he often makes.
Nahiem Alleyne kept Tech (11-3, 5-2 ACC) close with 17 first-half points, 12 from long range. But after making five of their first 10 from beyond the arc, the Hokies missed 16 of their final 19.
Credit Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim for adjusting the Orange zone to better challenge Alleyne, whose only second-half points came on a meaningless 3-pointer in the final minute.
Tech's most efficient offense came from freshman reserve David N'Guessan, who scored 10 points in 14 minutes. He's 9 of 10 from the floor with 23 points in the last two contests combined, quite the emergence considering his 19 total points in the season's first 13 games.
What surely gave Young flashbacks to last season, when Tech was undersized in most every game, was how Syracuse punished his team in the paint.
The Orange outscored the Hokies 46-24 inside, and its 78 points matches the most scored against Tech this season. Moreover, Syracuse (50.9%) became only the second opponent to make more than half its shots against Tech.
The Hokies’ problem was foul trouble for Aluma and N’Guessan. Both are 6-foot-9, and both committed four fouls, forcing Young in stretches to play a smaller lineup that Syracuse attacked relentlessly.
Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj, Alan Griffin and Kadary Richmond, all 6-5 or taller, combined for 66 points. The 6-7 Guerrier led Syracuse with 20 points, nine straight during a second-half stretch that he capped with an easy bucket over the 5-10 Cone.
“I thought they did a really good job of getting us in foul trouble,” Mutts said. “With Coach Young having to manage that, it becomes kind of tough. They’ve got some really big guys down there, so when it becomes kind of a smaller lineup it can be really difficult to, one, get back in transition, and then two, find appropriate matchups for everybody.”
Syracuse (9-4, 3-3) is only .500 in the ACC, but as Saturday and previous conference victories over Miami (83-57) and Boston College (101-63) demonstrate, it is capable of scoring binges that bury opponents. The Orange began the day second among the league’s 15 teams in scoring at 79.5 points per game and was arguably the sternest test for the Hokies’ defense since Villanova in the season’s second game, two days after Thanksgiving.
Syracuse now prepares for an intriguing test Monday at Virginia, the ACC’s premier defensive squad. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame will be Virginia Tech’s third straight on the road.
The Hokies sounded unfazed Saturday afternoon, and given their season to date, that's certainly the right approach.