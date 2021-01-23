Teel: Hokies punished inside in loss at Syracuse

Quincy Guerrier, Marek Dolezaj, Alan Griffin and Kadary Richmond, all 6-5 or taller, combined for 66 points. The 6-7 Guerrier led Syracuse with 20 points, nine straight during a second-half stretch that he capped with an easy bucket over the 5-10 Cone.

“I thought they did a really good job of getting us in foul trouble,” Mutts said. “With Coach Young having to manage that, it becomes kind of tough. They’ve got some really big guys down there, so when it becomes kind of a smaller lineup it can be really difficult to, one, get back in transition, and then two, find appropriate matchups for everybody.”

Syracuse (9-4, 3-3) is only .500 in the ACC, but as Saturday and previous conference victories over Miami (83-57) and Boston College (101-63) demonstrate, it is capable of scoring binges that bury opponents. The Orange began the day second among the league’s 15 teams in scoring at 79.5 points per game and was arguably the sternest test for the Hokies’ defense since Villanova in the season’s second game, two days after Thanksgiving.

Syracuse now prepares for an intriguing test Monday at Virginia, the ACC’s premier defensive squad. Meanwhile, Wednesday’s game at Notre Dame will be Virginia Tech’s third straight on the road.