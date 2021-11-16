Teel: Hokies' recent decline under Justin Fuente wasn't all on him

In disrepair on multiple fronts, Virginia Tech football needs a reboot. Legions of fans lost faith long ago, and with an inferior roster, especially at quarterback, losing seasons seemed destined to mount.
Translation: Tuesday’s parting with head coach Justin Fuente was a question of when, not if.
His record, recruiting and game management simply weren’t good enough. But let’s not heap all of this on Fuente and his assistants.
For a program with championship aspirations, for a program that Frank Beamer steered to at least 10 victories a year from 2004-11, the Hokies slogged uphill for much of Fuente’s six seasons.
Facilities were substandard, and in fiscal 2019-20, Virginia Tech paid its assistant football coaches less than every other public school in the ACC. Also in 2019-20, the Hokies’ football operating budget ranked ahead of only Georgia Tech among the conference’s eight public institutions.
No one expects Virginia Tech to match the lavish amounts the ACC’s recent national champions, Clemson and Florida State, invest in football. But to his credit, Tech athletic director Whit Babcock recognized the shortcomings and acted, announcing in April a $400 million fundraising campaign, much of it targeted for football.
He has mobilized 20 donors who are contributing more than $1 million combined annually to enhance football’s budget. He has shepherded facility upgrades such as a new nutrition center and weight room, plus renovated meeting rooms, locker room and team lounge.
“That financial narrative on our commitment is dated and tired,” Babcock said during a Tuesday news conference. “... We’ve added 8-10 recruiting positions, and we have a further plan for that, and the fundraising will certainly help us get there. We are certainly limited somewhat, but there’s a few things that make me bristle, and when people don’t think we have a commitment to football and it’s not important and we don’t care, I don’t like that too much.”
Beamer’s program thrived in a smaller recruiting universe that didn’t demand constant reinvestment. Besides, he was a Hall of Fame coach and Hokies icon.
Fuente and Babcock work in a global environment that includes nationwide recruiting, social media, transfer freedom and name, image and likeness monetization. So for all of Virginia Tech’s assets, the job has become more difficult.
Hired in late 2015, Fuente appeared eminently qualified to tackle that challenge.
As a Texas Christian assistant, he coached Andy Dalton and helped the Horned Frogs finish 13-0 in 2010 and defeat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl. As Memphis’ head coach, he signed and groomed Paxton Lynch.
That deft touch with quarterbacks was why Fuente was in such demand during the 2015 hiring cycle and why Babcock merited applause for landing him. But there are no sure things in coaching searches, and despite a seamless transition from Beamer, despite an ACC Coastal Division title in Fuente’s debut season and 19 combined victories in his first two years, the program declined.
Pinpointing one moment when, or one reason why, is impossible.
The 2018 ambush at Old Dominion, 2019 punishment from Duke and 2020 flirtation with Baylor were red flags. So were game-management missteps that contributed to last season’s loss to Liberty and this year’s to Notre Dame.
Ironically, another red flag was the Hokies’ quarterback room.
Jerod Evans, the junior college transfer Fuente and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brad Cornelsen signed in early 2016, broke single-season Tech records for touchdown passes, total offense and passing yards while helping the Hokies win the ACC Coastal Division in Fuente’s debut season. But no Tech starting quarterback since — Josh Jackson, Ryan Willis, Hendon Hooker, Quincy Patterson and Braxton Burmeister — was ever more than serviceable.
Hooker has been exceptional since transferring to Tennessee, optics that, fairly or not, cast doubt on Fuente and Cornelsen’s evaluation and development of quarterbacks.
Not unrelated: None of the receivers Fuente’s staff signed have made the All-ACC first, second or third team. The only Fuente-recruited wideout to catch 50-plus passes in a season was Ball State transfer Damon Hazelton in 2018, and a year later, he transferred to Missouri.
The accumulation leaves Virginia Tech 43-31 in six seasons under Fuente, 28-20 in the ACC. But in the last four years, the Hokies are 24-23, 17-15 in the conference. They endured two losing seasons in that stretch, their first since 1992.
That rampant inconsistency, typified by a season-opening win at Florida State in 2018 followed three weeks later by the loss at ODU, explains why Babcock is again in search mode.
So, too, are Southern California, LSU, Washington, Washington State and Texas Christian. And it’s only mid-November — there’s no telling what other Power Five positions will open, potentially complicating Babcock's selection of the Hokies' next coach.
The last six years undoubtedly will influence the hire, and Babcock's summation of that time was spot-on.
“Justin didn’t fail,” he said. “Our team didn’t fail. We all did.”
