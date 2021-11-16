Teel: Hokies' recent decline under Justin Fuente wasn't all on him

Hooker has been exceptional since transferring to Tennessee, optics that, fairly or not, cast doubt on Fuente and Cornelsen’s evaluation and development of quarterbacks.

Not unrelated: None of the receivers Fuente’s staff signed have made the All-ACC first, second or third team. The only Fuente-recruited wideout to catch 50-plus passes in a season was Ball State transfer Damon Hazelton in 2018, and a year later, he transferred to Missouri.

The accumulation leaves Virginia Tech 43-31 in six seasons under Fuente, 28-20 in the ACC. But in the last four years, the Hokies are 24-23, 17-15 in the conference. They endured two losing seasons in that stretch, their first since 1992.

That rampant inconsistency, typified by a season-opening win at Florida State in 2018 followed three weeks later by the loss at ODU, explains why Babcock is again in search mode.

So, too, are Southern California, LSU, Washington, Washington State and Texas Christian. And it’s only mid-November — there’s no telling what other Power Five positions will open, potentially complicating Babcock's selection of the Hokies' next coach.

The last six years undoubtedly will influence the hire, and Babcock's summation of that time was spot-on.

“Justin didn’t fail,” he said. “Our team didn’t fail. We all did.”