DALLAS — More than two decades ago, Virginia Tech led the national championship football game after three quarters, daring Hokies faithful to dream. But Florida State proved too good, too resilient.

Friday night at the Women’s Final Four felt like a sequel.

Carrying a 9-point lead into the fourth quarter of a national semifinal, Virginia Tech could not withstand LSU’s relentless inside attack.

Tigers 79, Hokies 72.

On this stage for the first time, Tech (31-5) led by 12 points midway through the third quarter, having stormed from behind thanks to Elizabeth Kitley and Kayana Traylor. But much like Peter Warrick, Chris Weinke and FSU in the January 2000 Sugar Bowl, Angel Reese (24 points, and 12 rebounds), Alexis Morris (27 points) and LSU (33-2) were simply better.

The Tigers committed 10 fewer turnovers (7-17) and ravaged the Hokies in the paint 54-14.

Ponder that. A 40-point advantage in the paint is virtually unheard of. But dribble penetration and offensive rebounds were Tech’s undoing.

As the seconds expired on his team’s remarkable run and season, Hokies coach Kenny Brooks once again showed that he gets it, that he understands what this team and program have meant to the university and Blacksburg communities.

Standing in front of Tech’s bench, he turned toward the throng of Tech fans behind him and applauded before shaking hands with LSU coach Kim Mulkey, who in turn encouraged each of the Hokies she encountered in the handshake line.

Mulkey knew what Tech’s players knew, that even as their Women’s Final Four rivals amassed more accolades, the Hokies belonged here.

Sure, Mulkey deserved praise for returning LSU to the national semifinals in only her second season as the program’s coach. And all hail Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, the consensus national player of the year, and undefeated South Carolina, seeking to join Southern California, Tennessee and Connecticut as the sport’s only repeat champions.

But the Hokies didn’t just parachute into Dallas as party crashers.

They won the ACC tournament with three victories in as many days, two of them against teams that also reached the NCAA Elite Eight — Miami and Louisville. They were never seriously threatened in passing four NCAA tournament tests by a combined 56 points.

Oh, and Tech arrived here with an 8-2 record against ranked opponents. For much of the evening, 9-2 appeared on the horizon.

His team trailing 32-23 and getting shredded in the paint, Brooks used a television break midway through the second quarter to change the game’s tenor: He changed defenses to a 2-3 zone.

LSU took the bait, settling for perimeter jumpers. And on the rare occasion that the Tigers went inside, Kitley rejected Reese’s layup attempt off a spin move.

The net result: LSU did not score for the remainder of the first half, a stretch of nearly five minutes, missing six consecutive shots. Conversely, Traylor (17 points and 9 rebounds) and Kitley (18 points and 12 boards) combined to make five straight for Tech, which closed with an 11-0 run to lead 34-32.

But after owning much of the third quarter, the Hokies withered. Traylor went scoreless in the fourth quarter and did not attempt a shot. Kitley’s lone points of the quarter came on two free throws.

Women’s basketball has long been able to stand on its own without comparisons to men. But the atmospheric contrast between the Final Fours is striking and notable.

We all understand why the NCAA stages the men’s semifinals and title game in football domes — the last played in a traditional basketball venue was in 1996 in East Rutherford, N.J. The quadrupling of capacity allows more people to experience the event and fattens the NCAA coffers.

But there is much to be said for the intimacy that buildings such as American Airlines Center offered Friday night for the Tech-LSU, South Carolina-Iowa semifinal doubleheader. Yes, the arena is twice the size of the Hokies’ home at Cassell Coliseum, but it still had a basketball feel.

“It’s great,” said South Carolina coach and Virginia graduate Dawn Staley. “It’s been building towards this for a long time. Fortunately for us — not just South Carolina, but us as women’s basketball — we've got a lot of star power behind our sport. You just mentioned [Aliyah Boston and Clark], but you’ve got Angel Reese. You’ve got Amoore. You’ve got Kitley. You’ve got all these players who have been incredible, creating incredible stories for our game.”

The Hokies absolutely were among them.

Photos from the Virginia Tech women's basketball season