Teel: Hokies revel, UVA laments after wild Commonwealth Cup upset

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Turning a backflip during the final timeout. Rushing your rival’s field. Breaking out stogies to celebrate.

Most important, extending one of the most turbulent, gripping and downright crazy seasons in program history.

Those were among the spoils of victory for Virginia Tech on Saturday at Virginia, the Hokies prevailing 29-24 in a game as flawed and baffling as these teams have been throughout 2021.

The Iron Bowl, Bedlam and Michigan-Ohio State carried far greater macro stakes Saturday and showcased more gifted players and teams. But the Commonwealth Cup game is ours, by God, and this 103rd edition will be applauded, lamented and remembered for decades on end.

“Somebody pinch me,” Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “I’m just so happy. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry. It’s going to be a fun bus ride home.”

As an All-America Hokies defensive tackle, Price starred in one of this rivalry’s most bizarre contests, Tech’s 36-28 come-from-behind won here at Scott Stadium. That clash featured two conference champions, the Hokies from the Big East and Cavaliers from the ACC, with both nationally ranked.