Teel: Hokies revel, UVA laments after wild Commonwealth Cup upset

CHARLOTTESVILLE
Turning a backflip during the final timeout. Rushing your rival’s field. Breaking out stogies to celebrate.
Most important, extending one of the most turbulent, gripping and downright crazy seasons in program history.
Those were among the spoils of victory for Virginia Tech on Saturday at Virginia, the Hokies prevailing 29-24 in a game as flawed and baffling as these teams have been throughout 2021.
The Iron Bowl, Bedlam and Michigan-Ohio State carried far greater macro stakes Saturday and showcased more gifted players and teams. But the Commonwealth Cup game is ours, by God, and this 103rd edition will be applauded, lamented and remembered for decades on end.
“Somebody pinch me,” Tech interim coach J.C. Price said. “I’m just so happy. I don’t know whether to laugh, cry. It’s going to be a fun bus ride home.”
As an All-America Hokies defensive tackle, Price starred in one of this rivalry’s most bizarre contests, Tech’s 36-28 come-from-behind won here at Scott Stadium. That clash featured two conference champions, the Hokies from the Big East and Cavaliers from the ACC, with both nationally ranked.
Saturday had none of those trappings. Indeed, the outcome leaves both teams 6-6 overall, 4-4 in the ACC, the embodiment of mediocrity. But for drama, emotion, whiplash-inducing swings and confounding play calls, these three hours and 17 minutes will be hard to surpass.
Virginia limped in on a three-game losing streak, albeit each setback to a top-25 opponent. Tech arrived less than two weeks after the dismissal of sixth-year head coach Justin Fuente, with half of its six defeats gutting, determined in the waning seconds.
Saturday could have been a sequel.
The Cavaliers and record-setting quarterback Brennan Armstrong were parked on the Hokies’ 12 with a first down and less than 2 minutes remaining. Two snaps later, on third-and-8 from the 9, came the day’s most inexplicable coaching decision, Armstrong rolling right, pivoting and tossing a lateral back to 6-foot-7, 295-pound left tackle Bobby Haskins.
Understand that Armstrong had passed for more yards, 405, than anyone in series history. Understand that he has a stable of quality receivers.
And this is what offensive coordinator Robert Anae conjured? Was he trying to one-up his counterpart, Brad Cornelsen, whose gadgetry, receiver Tayvion Robinson throwing to quarterback Braxton Burmeister, produced the tying touchdown early in the third quarter?
UVA’s trickery fooled no one, and cornerback Dorian Strong smothered Haskins for a 5-yard loss. On fourth down, Tae Daley, whose second-quarter interception set up Tech’s second touchdown, broke up a pass for Ra’Shaun Henry, igniting the revelry for the maroon-and-orange crew.
Tailback Raheem Blackshear, who ran for 169 yards on just 18 carries, turned a backflip as the Cavaliers called their final timeout. Center Brock Hoffman and Burmeister chewed on cigars, and scores of Hokies faithful stormed the field.
And why not? The Hokies were 7-point underdogs, the largest spread in UVA’s favor in the 26 years of Oddsshark.com’s database, and they were without their best receiver, Tre Turner, and cornerback, Jermaine Waller, both due to injury.
But Turner, in a fitting close to his regular-season career, volunteered for the hands team and recovered a late onside kick after Tech’s defense had forced a safety.
About that defense. The Hokies bordered on awful in the first half, Daley’s pick the only sign of a pulse. But coordinator Justin Hamilton’s bunch yielded only three second half points, with Daley, Strong, Chamarri Conner and Amare Barno breaking up passes, and Norell Pollard recovering a Keytaon Thompson fumble.
“The kids tightened their chin straps,” Price said. “There [were] no different calls.”
Meanwhile, thanks to Blackshear and Burmeister (115 yards rushing), Tech bludgeoned UVA for 320 yards on the ground.
“They were going to throw it,” Price said. “We were going to run it.”
Old school won out, and now both teams await their bowl invitations Dec. 5 but with contrasting vibes, the Hokies boasting of their continued series domination, the Cavaliers dazed by a four-game losing streak.
Who will coach Tech next season and beyond is a question for another time. Saturday was a day for this team and their interim leader, who loves his school like few others.
“They never splintered,” Price said. “That’s what Virginia Tech’s about. It’s about being a family, and that’s what those kids did. They rallied around each other. They just refused to give up. ...
“Those kids have the biggest heart, and after we win this bowl game, they’re going to be known as the most resilient, mentally tough team in Virginia Tech history. And I dare somebody to tell me different.”
