Teel: Hokies' run-heavy offense goes to extremes in win at Louisville

Safety Devin Taylor took a bad angle, and cornerbacks Brion Murray and Dorian Strong had no chance to catch Hawkins, whose run was Louisville’s longest since 1971.

How the Hokies responded to that deflating reversal was likely going to determine Saturday’s result and, perhaps, the season’s November/December tone.

Tech countered with a 63-yard touchdown drive to open the third quarter, Hooker’s 24-yard completion to James Mitchell overcoming a 7-yard sack on the first play of the drive.

“Yeah, that was big,” Fuente said. “We came out and busted the stinkin’ protection on first down, and not on the offensive line.”

Bigger picture: “I think the coolest part of it,” he said, “was just seeing our response after the gut punch we took at the end of the first half. … I’ve never seen anything like [that play]. … Could have gone in the tank pretty easily there because we had dominated most of the half and found ourselves only up by seven points.”