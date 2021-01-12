Teel: Hokies smarter, tougher, more confident in victory over Duke

First, Aluma declined a tempting 3-point attempt and instead drove the lane on Matthew Hurt for a much better shot, which he made.

Second, Radford, the most dogged 6-foot-2 rebounder you’ll find in the college game, snared an Aluma miss in traffic and found Nahiem Alleyne for an open 3-pointer and a 36-18 lead. Radford’s 18 points and 12 rebounds were his first double-double of the season.

Third, with Tech nursing a 61-57 lead, the 5-foot-10 Cone elevated over 6-8 Jaemyn Brakefield for a 3-pointer. That’s 10 inches Cone was giving up, but when you’ve made 26 from beyond the arc in the past six games, why not experiment with a heat check?

Here’s how dialed in Cone is these days: Even as officials whistled him for stepping on the sideline as he caught a first-half pass in front of Duke’s bench, he elevated for a deep 3-pointer that swished.

Finally, when Duke double-teamed Justyn Mutts in the low post, he calmly found Aluma for a layup and 66-59 edge.

“I saw a level of poise,” Hokies coach Mike Young said. “I didn’t want to call timeout when Duke took off on us in the second half. … I wanted to see us figure it out.”

That they did.