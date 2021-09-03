Teel: Hokies stage old-school football revival in conquest of No. 10 North Carolina

“Everybody did their job,” Waller said.

​

They needed to, for after Burmeister directed two early touchdowns drives, the Hokies managed only a 48-yard John Parker Romo field goal the remainder of the evening.

With Tech’s offense shuttered, it seemed inevitable that Howell would manufacture enough points. But feeding off the crowd, the defense held, and when Williams pressured Howell into a rushed pass that Conner intercepted with 37 seconds remaining, ’twas party time in Blacksburg.

Indeed, from “Enter Sandman” at 5:58 p.m., until the field-storming at 9:18, the scene was fire, the sellout of 65,632 more than double the 26,683 combined who saw the Hokies in their 11 games last year.

“I’ve never seen it like that,” Fuente said in his opening statement. “It was different. So much energy, so many festivities, so much loud music. It was awesome. Our fans were incredible. They played a huge role in the game, in my opinion.”