Teel: Hokies stale, unproductive on third downs

When last seen, Virginia Tech’s football team was failing to score in the second half of a 47-14 thrashing at Pittsburgh. This on the heels of the Hokies closing a 25-24 home loss to Miami with five scoreless possessions.
Were the program’s foundation stable, fans might forgive recent shortcomings. But with a 15-17 record against Bowl Subdivision opponents the past three seasons, 4-5 this year, Tech is lurching, and the faithful are ornery.
So with the Hokies returning from an open date to play, gulp, Clemson, let’s attempt to assess the offense’s issues with an impassive yet critical eye. That assessment, as you’ll see, needs to fixate on third down.
Let’s also, for now, avoid a referendum on fifth-year head coach Justin Fuente. Barring the unexpected, his evaluation, like any coach’s, should occur at season’s end — Tech closes Dec. 12 against Virginia.
As a co-coordinator at Texas Christian and head coach at Memphis, Fuente was renowned for productive and imaginative offenses, a primary reason Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock hired him in late 2015 to replace the retiring Frank Beamer. And this season, several metrics flatter Fuente and offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen.
Tech stands sixth among 15 ACC teams in scoring at 33.2 points per game, and four of the teams ahead of the Hokies were ranked last week by the College Football Playoff selection committee -- Clemson, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Miami.
Tech’s 5.9 yards per rush lead Power Five squads that have played multiple games, and its 6.8 yards per play trail only UNC’s 7.5 in the ACC. Even in the Pitt loss, the Hokies gained more yards overall and rushing than any of the Panthers’ previous opponents this season.
The problem is third down.
Tech’s 35.5% third-down conversion rate is 13th in the ACC and would be the program’s worst since 30.5% in 2013. Specifically, the Hokies have become stale on certain third downs, far too reliant on quarterback Hendon Hooker running the ball.
Granted, the most recent breakdowns were against two of the conference’s better defenses in Miami and Pitt. Moreover, a hamstring injury has limited leading rusher Khalil Herbert, and an undisclosed ailment sidelined left tackle Christian Darrisaw, the team’s best offensive lineman, at Pitt.
But those are all the more reasons for Cornelsen to defy tendencies. Stop being stubborn. Be inventive.
This is Cornelsen's ninth season on Fuente's staff, four at Memphis and five at Tech. Fuente trusts him implicitly and relinquished play-calling duties to him at Memphis, where in 2015 the Tigers averaged 40.2 points and converted 48.8% of their third downs.
But everyone tumbles into work ruts, and Cornelsen needs to escape his.
Prior to Tech’s open date last weekend, Fuente said the coaching staff was analyzing every snap from every game to chart which plays, formations and personnel groupings were most effective. Monday I asked him what that self-scout revealed about third down.
“We haven’t been very efficient in our opportunities to use two downs, to get it to a fourth down and more manageable,” he said, “[and] we haven’t been very efficient in that [fourth down] either. It’s a pretty in-depth dive of schematically and philosophically what we are doing. I like philosophically how we are trying to handle those things, but we need to do a better job of cutting those down, either through scheme or better execution, to get into a little bit more manageable situation. Certainly it was one of the things that we worked on in our couple days of practice last week.”
At least once in each of their past three games -- the losses to Liberty, Miami and Pitt -- the Hokies ran Hooker on a third-and-medium with the ball on the opponent’s side of the 50. At the very least, the aim was to create fourth-and-short.
None of the plays netted a first down, and none of the drives produced points. Tech either punted, missed a field goal or failed to convert fourth down.
By the Pitt contest two weeks ago, the sequence was predictable for everyone. Even on a fourth-and-goal from the 1, with the outcome still uncertain in the third quarter, the Hokies seemed destined to run Hooker inside out of the shotgun.
Indeed they did, and the Panthers stuffed him. Pitt then drove 99 yards to a backbreaking touchdown.
“There’s just a few little things here or there," tight end James Mitchell, "whether it be a missed assignment or a wrong technique, just little small things that we haven’t been doing all the time that we just [have] got to get cleaned up. … We [get] into some third- and fourth-and-shorts, and we’ve got to be able to convert those if we want to win.”
“I wouldn’t say we have lost confidence,” center Brock Hoffman said. “I would say we have faced some good teams and good d-lines. I’m just trying to find ways to push myself and my guys in the room and on the offensive side of the ball and figure out what we can do to get better, each and every one of us so we can pull off some wins at the end of the season.”
Beating Clemson is far-fetched, but reclaiming the Commonwealth Cup from UVA would provide some solace to a frustrated base.
“I’m sure it’s there, OK?” Fuente said of fan unrest. “And that’s part of coaching at a place that values football. I get that. Nobody’s happy with the record. Nobody likes what we’re doing, and nobody’s more invested in what we’re doing than I am, our staff and our players.”
