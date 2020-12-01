Teel: Hokies stale, unproductive on third downs

Prior to Tech’s open date last weekend, Fuente said the coaching staff was analyzing every snap from every game to chart which plays, formations and personnel groupings were most effective. Monday I asked him what that self-scout revealed about third down.

“We haven’t been very efficient in our opportunities to use two downs, to get it to a fourth down and more manageable,” he said, “[and] we haven’t been very efficient in that [fourth down] either. It’s a pretty in-depth dive of schematically and philosophically what we are doing. I like philosophically how we are trying to handle those things, but we need to do a better job of cutting those down, either through scheme or better execution, to get into a little bit more manageable situation. Certainly it was one of the things that we worked on in our couple days of practice last week.”

At least once in each of their past three games -- the losses to Liberty, Miami and Pitt -- the Hokies ran Hooker on a third-and-medium with the ball on the opponent’s side of the 50. At the very least, the aim was to create fourth-and-short.

None of the plays netted a first down, and none of the drives produced points. Tech either punted, missed a field goal or failed to convert fourth down.