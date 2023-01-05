Teel: Hokies struggle with Clemson's size, physicality in losing third straight

BLACKSBURG — Mike Young in scrunch-face mode means only one thing for Virginia Tech basketball: another taut defeat sure to cause the Hokies’ fourth-year coach indigestion and/or insomnia.

Such was the case late Wednesday night, when Tech lost for the first time this season at home, 68-65 to Clemson.

“Hate it,” Young said. “Feel like a dog. But we’ll be fine. We’ll figure it out.”

The Hokies (11-4, 1-3 ACC) have dropped consecutive conference games to Boston College, Wake Forest and Clemson by a combined 10 points. Toss in November’s setback at the College of Charleston — the Cougars, by the way, are 15-1 and ranked 23rd in this week’s Associated Press poll — and Tech has stumbled four times by a total of 12 points.

So clearly, Young’s squad doesn’t require a reboot. This is a veteran group with established commodities such as Justyn Mutts, Grant Basile, Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor.

But the Hokies absolutely need a course correction, and soon.

Cattoor’s return to the court might be all it takes. The most outstanding player of last year’s ACC tournament, Cattoor bruised an elbow at Boston College and has missed the last two games.

Without Cattoor, a 40% 3-point shooter, Tech missed 15 of 21 attempts beyond the arc at Wake Forest. The Hokies were far better from deep Wednesday (37.5%) but shot a miserable 27.9% inside the arc, the worst interior accuracy of Young’s tenure.

“That’s awful,” he said.

With Cattoor shelved, opponents can worry less about Tech’s collection of shooters. They can play more combative defense and deploy bigger lineups.

“It becomes a big-body game,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “... It’s just physical. There’s not much space [and] there’s big bodies on top of you.”

Indeed, the Tigers started 6-foot-10 PJ Hall, 6-8 Hunter Tyson and 6-7 Ian Schieffelin. Ben Meadowbrooks and RJ Godfrey, 6-10 and 6-7, respectively each played 16-plus minutes off the bench.

Young countered by starting 6-10 Lynn Kidd, a Clemson transfer, in Cattoor’s absence and using 6-9 reserve Mylyjael Poteat for a season-high 24 minutes. But the Hokies could not muster enough offense as Mutts, Basile and Pedulla, bothered by the Tigers’ size, shot a combined 5 of 27 inside the arc, 18.5%.

Conversely, with Tyson and Hall leading five double-figure scorers with 13 points apiece, the Tigers (12-3, 4-0) had just enough to draw even with Pitt, yes Pitt, atop the ACC standings.

“They’ve got a pretty good outfit,” Young said of Clemson.

He’s right. Tyson, Hall and guards Chase Hunter and Brevin Galloway are seasoned veterans with big-game experience, and their poise showed down the stretch Wednesday.

“It got loud in here tonight,” Brownell said, “and our guys were fine.”

Despite opening ACC play with victories over Wake Forest, N.C. State and Georgia Tech, all by double-figure margins no less, Clemson stood an uninspiring 75th in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings Wednesday morning. The Tigers’ albatross is a non-conference schedule the NET rates 350th among 363 Division I teams and the weakest of all programs in the six power conferences.

Given that liability, Clemson needs to accumulate multiple wins the NET classifies as Quadrant 1, and Wednesday marked the Tigers’ first. Saturday offers a second opportunity as Clemson travels to Pitt in the most unexpected first-place ACC showdown in memory — the Tigers and Panthers were picked 11th and 14th in the league’s preseason media poll.

Virginia Tech hosts N.C. State on Saturday, with the Wolfpack fresh off a Wednesday thrashing of Duke. Another defeat would put the Hokies on a path similar to last season, when they fell into a 2-7 ACC abyss.

Sure, they clawed their way out to an 11-9 conference finish and earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid by winning the ACC tournament. But absent that championship, Tech would have been relegated to the NIT, and the last thing anyone in maroon and orange wants is to have that win-or-else pressure again this March at the ACC tournament.

“If we learned one thing from last season,” Pedulla said, “it’s that it’s never over until it’s over.”

True, but better not to test the odds again.