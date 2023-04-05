HOUSTON — When Nahiem Alleyne entered Monday’s national championship game, Connecticut and San Diego State were tied at 10. Two Alleyne pull-up jumpers and seven minutes later, Alleyne returned to UConn’s bench.

The Huskies led 22-13, and the Aztecs were in the process of missing 14 consecutive shots from the field.

Such was Alleyne’s all-around impact on UConn’s march to a fifth NCAA title. As an essential reserve, the transfer guard from Virginia Tech contributed timely offense, lock-down defense and locker-room wisdom.

“He’s very good defensively, and he provides a different look offensively,” starting forward Alex Karaban said after the Huskies’ 76-59 victory. “We’re not a team that shoots a lot of mid-range shots, but we call him the master of the mid-range. He knocks them down when we need them.

“His poise and his championship experience from winning the ACC at Virginia Tech [were] big-time for us to bring into the program.”

Never more so than when UConn endured a 2-6 stretch that began with a New Year’s Eve loss at Big East rival Xavier. This after a 14-0 catapulted Dan Hurley’s Huskies from unranked in preseason to No. 2 in the national polls.

The vibe was eerily similar to Alleyne’s third and final season in Blacksburg, when a 2-6 slide left the Hokies 10-10 overall and 2-7 in the ACC. Tech promptly won nine of its next 10 before earning an NCAA bid with four victories in as many days at the ACC tournament.

“Dealing with adversity is just part of the process,” Alleyne said Monday night in the locker room, his championship hat on backward and a snippet of net tucked in the adjustment strap.

Alleyne played in two NCAA tournaments at Virginia Tech, both of which resulted in first-round defeats. He was a three-year starter, and his career-high 28 points against Florida in the 2021 tournament seemed to bode well for last season.

But even as his minutes increased to 31.1 per game, his scoring average and shooting accuracy dipped slightly to 9.6 points per game and 38%.

Three-plus weeks after the Hokies’ tournament loss to Texas, Alleyne entered the transfer portal. Texas A&M, Florida State and Seton Hall were among his suitors, but he quickly settled on UConn, one of four transfers Hurley used to fortify a program that also had exited the NCAA bracket in the first round two years running.

“We were desperate to get Nahiem because of his success in the NCAA tournament at Virginia Tech,” Hurley told the Connecticut Post’s Paul Doyle. “Particularly in the Florida game … And we had struggled the year before. So obviously that was appealing ... a confident March player.”

An athletic, 6-foot-4, 195-pound shooting guard with a wide wingspan, Alleyne is built for perimeter defense and fit seamlessly at UConn, which finished seventh nationally this season in defensive efficiency. Alleyne showcased as much Monday. effectively shadowing San Diego State’s leading scorer, Matt Bradley, despite giving up 25 pounds.

That Hurley assigned him to check Bradley speaks to Hurley’s trust in Alleyne's defense.

Alleyne’s offense waned during UConn’s January swoon, and in one four-game span he scored one point and missed all 10 of his shots. But he finished the season averaging 8.2 points per game, and while his 3-point accuracy of 30.8% was a career-low, his 2-point and free-throw percentages of 42.9 and 87.1 were career-bests.

After starting the season’s first eight games, Alleyne moved to a full-time reserve role and averaged 8.2 points and 17.9 minutes per game. He contributed six points and three rebounds in 19 minutes Monday night.

“It shows a lot about his character,” Karaban said. “He sacrificed a lot of minutes. He sacrificed his points, he sacrificed everything in hopes of winning a championship, and his sacrifice paid off. He’s a key piece of this team, and he doesn’t get enough recognition for what he does offensively and defensively.”

Nahiem shelved personal ambition because he wanted to join a program of the Huskies’ pedigree, clearly evident in the locker room Monday with past UConn greats Ray Allen, Rudy Gay and Emeka Okafor.

Alleyne is eligible for a COVID bonus season, but his focus Monday was on the present, and reveling with loved ones in attendance.

“It’s all about (finding) a role,” he said. “It’s all about the team. It’s not about individual basketball. (Coach Hurley) told me, ‘I don’t want you to stop playing your game.’ I’m satisfied with that. My role is to help the team win and do big things, and we did big things. We're UConn legends forever."

