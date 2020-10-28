Teel: Hokies' trip to Louisville latest reminder of ACC football's flawed schedule rotation

A baseball pitcher in the Southeastern Conference at Kentucky during the 1980s, Louisville AD Vince Tyra will welcome the efforts to assure that programs such as the Cardinals and Hokies play one another more often.

“It was great when you got to play all the other schools and see their campuses, and they’d come to see yours, kind of rotating,” Tyra said Tuesday. “I always thought that was one of the best parts of my experience as a student-athlete. So I would say I’ve got a biased opinion. I would love to see that happen for our kids as well, and I do voice that.”

The problem is the model that ACC officials adopted in 2013, when the addition of Pittsburgh and Syracuse expanded football membership to 14 schools.

With seven-team divisions, the Atlantic and Coastal, programs meet each of their six division rivals, plus one permanent crossover opponent, every season. The eighth and final conference game is rotated among the six teams from the opposite division that are not your annual crossover.

Translation: You play nearly half of your league colleagues, six of 13, once every six seasons, once every 12 at home.