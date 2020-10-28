Teel: Hokies' trip to Louisville latest reminder of ACC football's flawed schedule rotation

Often lamented but never repaired, ACC football’s flawed schedule rotation has been exposed this month like rarely before.
Two weeks ago, Duke and North Carolina State, separated by a grueling 25-mile drive, met for the first time in, gulp, seven years. Saturday, Virginia Tech plays at Louisville, the programs’ first encounter since the Cardinals joined the conference in 2014.
At 380-plus miles, Blacksburg is a haul from Louisville. But among full-time members, it is the closest ACC campus to the Derby City.
The above scheduling defects come on the heels of last season, when North Carolina and Wake Forest, two of the ACC’s seven charter members and annual rivals from 1944-2004, staged a non-conference game in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“Yeah,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said Monday, “I find the ACC scheduling model perplexing.”
The good news is the league’s athletic directors, in concert with television partner ESPN, appear motivated to consider alternatives.
Indeed, sources say that before the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March, football scheduling was on the agenda for the ACC’s annual spring meetings in May. Once the health crisis abates, expect those deliberations to resume.
“I would be surprised,” a source said, “if it goes all the way back to the status quo.”
A baseball pitcher in the Southeastern Conference at Kentucky during the 1980s, Louisville AD Vince Tyra will welcome the efforts to assure that programs such as the Cardinals and Hokies play one another more often.
“It was great when you got to play all the other schools and see their campuses, and they’d come to see yours, kind of rotating,” Tyra said Tuesday. “I always thought that was one of the best parts of my experience as a student-athlete. So I would say I’ve got a biased opinion. I would love to see that happen for our kids as well, and I do voice that.”
The problem is the model that ACC officials adopted in 2013, when the addition of Pittsburgh and Syracuse expanded football membership to 14 schools.
With seven-team divisions, the Atlantic and Coastal, programs meet each of their six division rivals, plus one permanent crossover opponent, every season. The eighth and final conference game is rotated among the six teams from the opposite division that are not your annual crossover.
Translation: You play nearly half of your league colleagues, six of 13, once every six seasons, once every 12 at home.
From 2005-12, when the ACC was a dozen schools, teams played their five division rivals, plus permanent crossover, annually. The final two conference games were rotated among the five other teams from the opposite division, assuring matchups at least once every three seasons.
“I prefer not to be the person that complains about the problem without having the solution,” Fuente said. “I don’t know what the solution is. I do think it’s odd, and in some ways unfortunate. It is such a cool league with unique schools, some regional benefits that I think … we don't get to take advantage of because of the way it’s scheduled out. I don’t have the solution, so I’m not going to go on a rant complaining about it.”
Solutions abound.
Eliminate permanent crossovers: This requires realigning divisions to preserve at least two of the seven permanent crossover rivalries — North Carolina-N.C. State and Miami-Florida State. Others such as Virginia Tech-Boston College and Virginia-Louisville are expendable.
Under this model, teams from opposite divisions play twice every seven years, far better than the status quo.
Expand the conference schedule: The ACC approved a nine-game league format in February 2012, shortly after inviting Syracuse and Pitt to join the conference. But seven months later, the ACC welcomed Notre Dame as a partial member — the Fighting Irish agreed to play, on average, five ACC opponents a year in football — and league ADs subsequently walked back the nine-game model.
Athletic directors who oppose nine games cite lack of non-conference scheduling flexibility, especially with Notre Dame in that mix, and the every-other-year burden of playing more road than home games in the league. Proponents like the model because it retains divisions and doubles the frequency of non-crossover interdivision matchups to once every three years.
COVID-19 prompted the ACC this season to play 10 conferences games, scrap divisions and add traditional independent Notre Dame as a temporary 15th member. But a 10-game model beyond 2020 is unlikely, if only because the additional league contests would make attaining bowl eligibility more difficult.
Abandon divisions: The concept is simple. Assign each team three annual rivals and rotate the remaining 10 — five on and five off each season.
Playing one another, at minimum, once every two years is the closest you can get to the old round-robin days. Division advocates fear too many teams would be eliminated from title contention too early, similar to this season.
All nine Football Bowl Subdivision conferences with more than 10 teams have divisions, a nod to an antiquated NCAA guideline that could easily be erased. Would the ACC be the first to step outside that boundary?
“We’re certainly open to all those considerations,” Tyra said, “because we’re not really as tied to a permanent rival as most in the conference.”
With television rights fees accounting for 63.4% of the ACC’s $455.4 million in 2018-19 revenue, Tyra believes ESPN will and should influence the conference’s deliberations. Amplifying revenue considerations are the shortfalls of $20 million-$50 million athletic departments project for 2020-21 in the wake of the pandemic.
“I really do think with the ACC Network getting going, we’re getting our footing under us, finding out where there’s value in matchups,” Tyra said. “I think it’s important for us to think about where we are as a conference, particularly in relation to the other Power Five and more specifically the Big Ten and SEC on this side of the country. … There’s a pretty good revenue gap between us and those two, and that’s why I think you always have to be assessing where you stand.”
