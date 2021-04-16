Teel: Hokies' TyJuan Garbutt emerges from 'dark place' to rediscover love of football

He was right. As he did in 2016 when offensive lineman Austin Cannon battled depression, Fuente supported Garbutt with no regard for football. In both instances, he did so, as he prefers, privately.

“I do know that he knows that we love and care about him and want what’s best for him,” Fuente said, “that it’s not about rushing the quarterback or getting tackles for loss. It’s about making sure TyJuan’s taken care of in the right way. Ty knows that, and it’s been awesome to have him back. He enjoys the team; he enjoys the other players; he enjoys the coaches. He knows deep in his heart that we genuinely love and care about him and are here to help him in any way.”

That affection clearly is mutual. Garbutt may have been shy when DeMarco first met him in 2013, but Thursday he spoke movingly about his relationship with not only Fuente but also defensive line coach Bill Teerlinck.

Fuente and Teerlinck checked in with Garbutt weekly while players were at home last spring due to the pandemic. When Garbutt took his leave of absence, the outreach became daily.