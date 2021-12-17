Teel: Hokies, UVA among unusually high number of Power Five football programs hiring first-time head coaches

Searching for a head football coach is a Power Five athletic director’s most stressful chore. Time is short and financial implications are XXL as agents, search firms and aspiring candidates bombard your phone.
Meanwhile, everyone from the all-conference quarterback to the kids’ bus driver has an opinion.
Amid that anxiety, it’s little wonder that Duke athletic director Nina King and the school’s senior associate AD and football administrator, Art Chase, were so engrossed in the Blue Devils’ recent hunt that on at least one evening they dined on peanut M&Ms.
Given that preoccupation, it’s also no surprise that they didn’t notice this hiring cycle’s unusual results: Most of the Power Five vacancies went to first-time college head coaches.
Additional turnover could transpire — the Urban Meyer fiasco notwithstanding, an NFL franchise might hire a college coach when that carousel starts spinning next month — but presently, eight of 14 Power Five jobs were filled by rookies.
The list: Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry, Virginia’s Tony Elliott, Duke’s Mike Elko, Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman, Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Oregon’s Dan Lanning, Washington State’s Jake Dickert and Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire.
Whether this represents trend or anomaly is difficult to unpack, but it certainly runs counter to the previous decade. During the previous 10 years, a vast majority of Power Five searches, 72 of 102, landed on coaches with experience leading a college program.
“I didn’t notice as it was all unfolding what was happening around me because I was so focused on my garden,” King said. “Also, kind of look at what we’ve done at Duke in terms of Kara Lawson first-time head coach [in women’s basketball], Jon Scheyer first-time head coach [in men’s basketball], I’m a first-time AD. I’m not saying that’s what we’re focused on doing, but an interesting trend to be sure.
“Listen, we wanted someone with enthusiasm, excitement and energy to come in, and if that fit a first-time head coach, somebody who wants to ... run their own program and that has that kind of fire ... to prove himself — it’s a little different when it’s your first one. You don’t want to mess it up.”
King is among four first-time athletic directors who hired first-time head coaches in the past few weeks. The others are UVA’s Carla Williams, Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick and Oregon’s Rob Mullens.
Prior to succeeding Craig Littlepage at Virginia four-plus years ago, Williams served in administration at Georgia, her alma mater, where the last two head football coaches, Kirby Smart and Mark Richt, lacked previous big-whistle experience.
“So not only did I pull from that,” Williams said, “I pulled from my own experience as a first-time athletic director, and what’s really, really important is to have support, have alignment and surround yourself with people who want you to be successful and then just work your tail off.”
It’s a natural inclination: Athletic directors such as Williams and King appreciate that a Power Five institution took a chance in hiring them. So why be hesitant to give an impressive and aspiring assistant his first head-coaching opportunity?
Todd Turner, founder and president of the Collegiate Sports Associates search firm, acknowledges that penchant but cites a more practical reason for this cycle’s hirings.
“My initial reaction is people don’t want to pay the big buyouts [for sitting head coaches],” he said. “I think a lot of people are saying, ‘Hey, I just paid to have a coach go away, and now I’m going to have to sink another $1.5 million, $2 million into a buyout?’ ...
“We were involved in 10 football searches, and I had several of them just disqualify candidates because they had buyouts, period.”
Fiscal sanity? In major college athletics? What’s next, a balanced federal budget?
There are notable exceptions, even in an economy ravaged by the pandemic.
Miami is paying Mario Cristobal’s $9 million buyout at Oregon and reportedly owes dismissed coach Manny Diaz about $8 million, an amount likely to be offset by his new job as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.
According to various California media, USC owes former coach Clay Helton more than $10 million and spent $4.5 million to buy out Lincoln Riley’s Oklahoma contract.
Virginia Tech owes former coach Justin Fuente $8.75 million, but Hokies athletic director Whit Babcock said neither that obligation nor prospective candidates’ buyouts affected his decision to hire Pry, Penn State’s defensive coordinator and a former Virginia Tech graduate assistant.
Babcock said that while everyone has their monetary limits, he senses no Power Five-wide reluctance to pay millions in a buyout for the right candidate, especially when the buyout for an incoming coach often pales to the buyout for the outgoing coach.
Rather, Babcock attributes the recent hirings to supply and demand.
This season’s 14 Power Five openings are the most in at least a dozen years. Moreover, enriched by escalating salaries, head coaches and coordinators are more particular regarding a potential move, and more experienced coordinators, in theory, are better prepared to lead their own program.
“If you look at the ACC with Elko and Elliott and Pry,” Babcock said, “that’s three guys about as close to the head-coaching job as you can get.”
Forecasting whether regime change will produce success, failure or mediocrity is a fool’s errand, regardless of the new coach’s resume.
Riley, Smart, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher (at Florida State) are among the most renowned coaches whose first turn at the corner office came at a Power Five program. And let’s not forget accomplished but less prominent coaches such as Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Kentucky’s Mark Stoops.
Conversely, there are many cautionary tales — Diaz, Jeremy Pruitt at Tennessee and D.J. Durkin at Maryland among them — reminding us yet again that there are no sure things, no fail-proof formulas.
USC and LSU had the resources and brashness to land coaches who had steered programs to multiple College Football Playoffs: Riley and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly. Notre Dame subsequently promoted defensive coordinator Freeman, while Oklahoma selected Venables, a former Sooners defensive coordinator who spent the last 10 years running Clemson’s defense.
Washington State promoted Dickert following the Nick Rolovich COVID vaccination dust-up; Texas Tech hired a state high school legend (McGuire); Oregon and Duke, respectively, selected the coordinators of this season’s Nos. 1 and 3 defenses: Georgia’s Lanning and Texas A&M’s Elko.
Florida, Texas Christian and Washington chose sitting Group of Five coaches in Louisiana’s Billy Napier, Southern Methodist’s Sonny Dykes and Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer. Miami waited until after Oregon played in the Pac-12 championship game before bringing Crisotbal home.
UVA recruited Elliott, who at Clemson orchestrated the only offenses in ACC history to average 40-plus points per game in consecutive seasons, while Virginia Tech appointed Pry, a disciple of James Franklin with deep in-state recruiting connections.
Monitoring these Power Five rookie head coaches and future hiring trends will be intriguing.
“My guess is this will be a bit of anomaly,” Babcock said. “None of us mind taking an educated gamble, but we also want risk removal, right? When you have a sitting head coach that’s done it, it’s a little less risk.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel