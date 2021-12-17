Teel: Hokies, UVA among unusually high number of Power Five football programs hiring first-time head coaches

Whether this represents trend or anomaly is difficult to unpack, but it certainly runs counter to the previous decade. During the previous 10 years, a vast majority of Power Five searches, 72 of 102, landed on coaches with experience leading a college program.

“I didn’t notice as it was all unfolding what was happening around me because I was so focused on my garden,” King said. “Also, kind of look at what we’ve done at Duke in terms of Kara Lawson first-time head coach [in women’s basketball], Jon Scheyer first-time head coach [in men’s basketball], I’m a first-time AD. I’m not saying that’s what we’re focused on doing, but an interesting trend to be sure.

“Listen, we wanted someone with enthusiasm, excitement and energy to come in, and if that fit a first-time head coach, somebody who wants to ... run their own program and that has that kind of fire ... to prove himself — it’s a little different when it’s your first one. You don’t want to mess it up.”

King is among four first-time athletic directors who hired first-time head coaches in the past few weeks. The others are UVA’s Carla Williams, Notre Dame’s Jack Swarbrick and Oregon’s Rob Mullens.