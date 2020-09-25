Teel: Hokies, UVA navigate 'exhausting' logistics to stage football

Virginia Tech and Virginia would love to invite y’all. They appreciate your presence, revel in your voices and urgently need your ticket purchases.
Moreover, the athletes, coaches, medical professionals and administrators who have labored countless hours to make football possible on these campuses deserve to bask in your applause.
But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no one advocates the 50,000-plus gatherings and all-day tailgates that make college football so endearing. Indeed, with state guidelines capping crowds to 1,000, the Hokies and Cavaliers are welcoming only family of players and coaches.
Coordinating the logistics and medical protocols of these scaled-down games is more taxing than hosting a sellout throng.
Among the new challenges: Politely, but firmly, enforce face-covering mandates. Create the television broadcast without an ESPN production truck and personnel outside the stadium. Discourage people who don’t have stadium access from congregating near the venue. Seat folks in the stadium with proper social distance.
In short, keep everyone as safe as possible.
“We know how to manage games and crowds and events,” Brad Wurthman, Virginia Tech’s senior associate athletic director for external operations, said in the walk-up to Saturday’s season-opener against North Carolina State at Lane Stadium. “It doesn’t mean we’re perfect by any stretch, but we know how to manage those with our partners on campus and the whole equation. Doing this is totally different territory.”
“People love to have turn-back-the-clock games,” Jim Daves, UVA’s assistant AD for media relations, said prior to the Cavaliers’ Saturday opener, versus Duke at Scott Stadium. “Well, there’s going to be some turn-back-the-clock elements.”
Indeed, gone for now are well-stocked luxury suites, catered tailgates, turkey legs as a concession option and a mounted horse galloping onto the field. This is a no-frills spectator experience with bagged chips, bottled soft drinks and, oh, medical screening.
To compensate, Tech, Virginia and other schools competing this fall are using technology and good ol’ customer service to enhance game days for those in, and outside, the stadium.
The Cavaliers are offering their game program and an advanced stats package online. Cardboard cutouts, priced at $70 each, will outnumber fans by about 100 at Tech's Lane Stadium. Each venue is covering large sections of seats and adorned those tarps with sponsors’ logos.
Both schools are seating about 800 family members from the home team and 200 from the visitors between the 20-yard lines on both sides of the stadium. Portable chair-backed seats have been placed strategically, allowing a family to sit together but properly distanced from other groups.
“Homegating” is encouraged, with an opportunity for Hokies faithful to participate virtually in the team's "Enter Sandman" entrance. But the no-tailgating edict will be strictly enforced. So, too, will mask-wearing, with event staff trained to defuse any conflicts.
Host schools also must comply with on-field guidelines established by the ACC’s medical advisory group. They include extending the bench areas from the 25-yard lines to the 15 to encourage social distancing, allowing only one media pool photographer and ensuring ball boys are wearing gloves.
“There are more moving parts to these games than you can possibly imagine,” Daves said.
And those parts shifted throughout the spring and summer as the medical advisory panel gleaned more about the virus. Schools also have learned from one another, sharing their successes and missteps.
“Rules change constantly, and we aren’t in control of it,” Wurthman said. “It’s an exhausting proposition sometimes. … I’m ready for a [routine] game day with 67,000 people.”
Media personnel are affected, too.
Press box capacity is limited, and while a television sideline reporter is permitted, the respective radio sideline reporters are not. In fact, many ACC radio networks are broadcasting road games remotely.
A smaller Virginia Tech radio crew plans to drive to the Hokies’ five road contests — the longest haul is about six hours to Louisville. But UVA radio will call the Cavaliers’ games at Florida State and Miami from Charlottesville.
The television broadcasts also are very different. Rather than send a production truck and 30-50 staffers to each stadium, ESPN is using the campus control rooms each of the league’s 15 schools built for last year’s ACC Network launch.
“Sometimes in the chaos there’s ways to grow and new things to do,” said Angie Littlejohn, Virginia Tech’s senior associate AD for internal operations, “and I think this is one of the big positives that has come from all of this. … Something that was planned [for] several years down the road, football from our own control rooms, is now coming to fruition this year, which is great."
“I think our staff is really looking forward to it. We’re very fortunate that we have the equipment and the staffing to do it and to do it well. … It’s an opportunity for our staff, and a terrific opportunity for some of these students and interns that worked so hard.”
ESPN will still send a producer, director and sideline reporter, but fewer outsiders coming to campuses helps the schools mitigate potential virus exposure. Some games will have on-site broadcast teams, but the TV booth tandems for N.C. State-Virginia Tech and Duke-Virginia will work remotely.
Former Boston College quarterback Tim Hasselbeck called last week’s Wake Forest-N.C. State contest for the ACC Network from his Tennessee home, while play-by-play partner Dave O’Brien operated from his New Hampshire home.
“You don’t have some of the views you typically have,” Hasselbeck said as he prepared for Saturday’s N.C. State-Tech broadcast. “When you’re in a booth with somebody, there’s some non-verbal communication so you don’t talk over each other. …
“But it’s a credit to the remote ops team at ESPN that they’ve created an environment where we can have as many monitors as possible and various feeds so we can see angles we need to see in order to call the game with more information than just what the fan is seeing on television.
"It’s hard, but I’m [just] glad we’re playing football.”
Hasselbeck isn’t the only one glad to see college football. All associated with the enterprise have worked toward a season since late spring, and though the virus trends careened from encouraging to grim, often in the same hour, here we are.
“I knew we were going to play this season,” Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield said. “It’s just hard to picture a world without football.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel