Teel: Hokies, UVA navigate 'exhausting' logistics to stage football

The television broadcasts also are very different. Rather than send a production truck and 30-50 staffers to each stadium, ESPN is using the campus control rooms each of the league’s 15 schools built for last year’s ACC Network launch.

“Sometimes in the chaos there’s ways to grow and new things to do,” said Angie Littlejohn, Virginia Tech’s senior associate AD for internal operations, “and I think this is one of the big positives that has come from all of this. … Something that was planned [for] several years down the road, football from our own control rooms, is now coming to fruition this year, which is great."

“I think our staff is really looking forward to it. We’re very fortunate that we have the equipment and the staffing to do it and to do it well. … It’s an opportunity for our staff, and a terrific opportunity for some of these students and interns that worked so hard.”

ESPN will still send a producer, director and sideline reporter, but fewer outsiders coming to campuses helps the schools mitigate potential virus exposure. Some games will have on-site broadcast teams, but the TV booth tandems for N.C. State-Virginia Tech and Duke-Virginia will work remotely.