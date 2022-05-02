Teel: Hokies, UVA part of rampant turnover among ACC coordinators

Tyler Bowen’s employment odyssey includes one-season stops coaching Towson’s tight ends, Maryland’s offensive line and, in 2021, the Jacksonville Jaguars’ tight ends. Similarly, Des Kitchings spent one year coaching running backs for Air Force, South Carolina and, last season, the Atlanta Falcons.

Their new gigs coordinating the offenses at Virginia Tech and Virginia, respectively, figure to entail longer stays, but their arrivals are part of a striking ACC-wide staff churn.

Now we all understand the volatility inherent in assistant coaching. Assistants bail for more money, visibility and/or prestige. They migrate, or start job-hunting, when the big whistle moves on or is dismissed. They’re fired by head coaches desperate to save their own hides.

No program is immune, but the 2022 ACC season, especially at the coordinator level, brings unrivaled change, and change creates challenges.

Players must learn new schemes and terminology while adjusting to new instruction methods. Coordinators must teach their playbooks to new students.

Those processes hit overdrive during just-completed spring practices and will continue through early summer as the athletes prepare on their own for August training camp.

The overarching takeaway: Only one of the ACC’s 14 programs has not hired a new offensive and/or defensive coordinator this offseason.

Meanwhile, the other power conferences — Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 and Pacific 12 — have at least four teams each that return both coordinators.

The ACC’s bastion of stability is N.C. State, where Tim Beck and Tony Gibson continue to run the offense and defense, respectively, and head coach Dave Doeren’s other eight assistants return.

Beck, Wake Forest’s Warren Ruggiero and North Carolina’s Phil Longo are the lone ACC offensive coordinators back from 2021, Ruggiero the dean of the group. He accompanied head coach Dave Clawson from Bowling Green to Wake in late 2013, and the Deacons are among just eight Power Five programs to average at least 30 points per game in each of the last five seasons.

The others are Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State and Oregon.

The most notable ACC offensive coordinators to exit were Clemson’s Tony Elliott, now Virginia’s head coach, Pitt’s Mark Whipple, who bolted to coordinate Nebraska’s offense, and Boston College’s Frank Cignetti Jr., who replaced Whipple.

Unknown to date is whether Pitt’s Whipple-to-Cignetti transition is affecting Jordan Addison’s potential transfer. The Biletnikoff Award winner as college football’s top receiver last season, Addison caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns and helped the Panthers win their first ACC championship.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and ESPN report that Addison is likely to land at Southern California, where lucrative name, image and likeness endorsements may await. How that possibility reflects the NCAA’s failure to competently govern athlete compensation and transfer freedom is a column for another day.

Cignetti’s relocation from Boston College to Pitt wasn’t even the only intraconference move by an ACC offensive coordinator this offseason. Bronco Mendenhall’s abrupt December resignation as Virginia’s head coach put his longtime OC, Robert Anae, on the market, and Anae landed at Syracuse, where Dino Babers dismissed second-year coordinator Sterlin Gilbert.

Still, the ACC’s most-renowned incoming offensive coordinator is Miami’s Josh Gattis. An All-ACC safety for Wake Forest’s 2006 conference champions, he won the 2021 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant after running the offense for College Football Playoff semifinalist Michigan.

On the defensive side, seven ACC teams have new coordinators, the four that changed head coaches — Virginia Tech, UVA, Miami and Duke — plus Clemson, Wake Forest and UNC.

Virginia’s John Rudzinski arrives after coordinating top-20 defenses at Air Force in 2019, ’20 and ’21. The only other Bowl Subdivision programs to rank among the top 20 in scoring defense each of the last three years are Georgia, Clemson, Iowa, Wisconsin, Alabama, Notre Dame and San Diego State.

Virginia Tech’s Chris Marve is a first-time coordinator and likely will apprentice in the role under head coach Brent Pry, formerly Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

North Carolina’s Gene Chizik, who coached Cam Newton and Auburn to the 2010 national championship, is the ACC’s most notable incoming defensive coordinator. The Tar Heels ranked 105th nationally last season in scoring defense, spelling the end for DC Jay Bateman, and haven’t finished among the top 40 in scoring defense since 2009.

Conversely, Clemson was a top-25 defense for nine consecutive years, 2013-21, on Brent Venables’ watch, a primary reason Oklahoma hired him as head coach when Lincoln Riley bolted for USC. As he did in promoting Brandon Streeter to replace Elliott, Tigers coach Dabo Swinney elevated Wes Goodwin to succeed Venables.

A pair of first-time coordinators for a program that’s won at least 10 games in 11 consecutive seasons? Now that’s intrigue.