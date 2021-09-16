Teel: Hokies-WVU renuion spurs memories of once-thriving, occasionally belligerent rivalry

As the lead fundraiser for West Virginia athletics in 2004, Whit Babcock traveled with the Mountaineers to their football game at Virginia Tech, where just prior to halftime, Vinnie Fuller returned Jim Davis’ block of a field goal 74 yards for a touchdown, igniting the Hokies’ upset of the nation’s seventh-ranked team.
“It was the loudest environment I had ever been in,” Babcock said, “… and that really opened my eyes to what Tech had become from the ’80s, when I first saw them.”
As the Hokies’ athletic director since 2014, Babcock craves a much quieter stadium Saturday afternoon when Virginia Tech visits West Virginia for the first time since in 16 years.
This once-thriving and occasionally belligerent rivalry began in 1912, was contested for 33 consecutive seasons from 1973-2005 and renewed in 2017. Few can understand the emotions from both sides like Babcock.
A Harrisonburg native, he saw hometown James Madison, the school where he later captained the baseball team, play football at Lane Stadium in 1980. He attended graduate school at WVU from 1992-96 and worked there from 2002-07. Two of his three children were born in the shadows of Mountaineer Field, at Ruby Memorial Hospital.
“Fond memories and good people,” Babcock said.
But Babcock has been a Hokie for seven-plus years, and he reveled in 2017, when Tech’s rallied late to defeat West Virginia at FedEx Field. He also understands Saturday’s partisan crowd will in no way resemble that neutral vibe of Landover, Md., four seasons ago.
“I know it will be intense,” Babcock said, “but I think it will be a good reunion up there.”
Many of you are familiar with how the Hokies and Mountaineers, Big East rivals from 1991-2003, strayed beyond intense. Tech quarterback Marcus Vick flipped off the WVU crowd in 2005; Mountaineers faithful rocked Hokies’ team busses and pelted players with cups, bottles, coins and, yes, a few batteries.
On the field, Tech’s victory at West Virginia in 1989 marked the program’s first top-25 conquest under Frank Beamer. Moreover, the No. 9 Mountaineers were the highest-ranked opponent the Hokies had ever beaten.
A decade later in the same stadium, Michael Vick’s stunning scramble and Shayne Graham’s subsequent field goal as time expired preserved an undefeated regular season and helped propel Tech to the national championship game against Florida State.
“The field goal? And Mike Vick running down the sidelines? Yeah, I’ve seen that play a few times,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said this week. “It seems like I’ve talked to a lot of people that were there. I’m not sure they were all actually there, or they just claim that they were there. But that’s a moment that lives in Virginia Tech lore, that was just not dramatic but [also] meaningful. I’ve actually enjoyed listening to the stories of people that were actually there, that made the trip, that enjoy kind of reliving those moments.”
Fuente has never experienced Morgantown, but former Tech players on his staff such as defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, defensive line coach J.C. Price and director of player development Pierson Prioleau have regaled him with the history.
Tech-West Virginia tensions escalated in June 2003, when the Hokies agreed to leave the Big East and join the ACC. Four-plus months later, they strolled into Morgantown 6-0, ranked third nationally and sporting an average victory margin of 30.7 points.
Two-touchdown underdogs, the Mountaineers ambushed them 28-7. Home fans rushed the goal posts, only to be turned away by police and pepper spray, and the mayhem spilled into town, where bonfires raged, fueled by furniture.
A year later, in the game at Tech that left Babcock’s ears ringing, the Hokies prevailed 19-13, their most impressive non-conference win in a season that ended with an ACC championship and Sugar Bowl appearance.
By 2005, the schools’ athletic directors, Tech’s Jim Weaver and WVU’s Ed Pastilong, realized it was time for an indefinite respite, and their decision heightened anticipation for that October’s clash in Morgantown. So averse were local officials to a 2003 sequel that they banned outdoor furniture for the weekend, issued more than 50 citations and confiscated more than 10 dump trucks full of couches, tables and chairs.
Good thing, too, for Marcus Vick, he of the middle-finger salute, was flawless in a 34-17 Hokies win.
When the programs finally met again, a dozen years later, West Virginia was in the Big 12, a Power Five conference with the accompanying privileges, but one in which the Mountaineers have been a geographic outlier.
Would West Virginia fit better in the ACC’s footprint? Would the Mountaineers, especially their football and men’s basketball teams, prosper reuniting in the ACC with former Big East rivals Virginia Tech, Pitt, Boston College, Syracuse and Miami?
Yes and yes.
Making that realization all the more painful for WVU partisans is that in 2011, the Big 12 invited the Mountaineers instead of Louisville. One year later, after Maryland blindsided the ACC with its decision to bolt for the Big Ten, the ACC added Louisville.
Had the Big 12 selected Louisville instead of West Virginia, the Mountaineers might be in the ACC — Connecticut and Cincinnati also would have been in the mix.
WVU returns to Blacksburg next season for the first time in 18 years, but with Tech’s non-conference schedules booked through 2030, and the ACC forging a scheduling alliance with the Big Ten and Pac-12, any future clashes figure to be infrequent.
“They’re such good rivals,” Babcock said, “and close by. I hope we can schedule them more.”
