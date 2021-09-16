Teel: Hokies-WVU reunion spurs memories of once-thriving, occasionally belligerent rivalry

“I know it will be intense,” Babcock said, “but I think it will be a good reunion up there.”

Many of you are familiar with how the Hokies and Mountaineers, Big East rivals from 1991-2003, strayed beyond intense. Tech quarterback Marcus Vick flipped off the WVU crowd in 2005; Mountaineers faithful rocked Hokies’ team buses and pelted players with cups, bottles, coins and, yes, a few batteries.

On the field, Tech’s victory at West Virginia in 1989 marked the program’s first top-25 conquest under Frank Beamer. Moreover, the No. 9 Mountaineers were the highest-ranked opponent the Hokies had ever beaten.

A decade later in the same stadium, Michael Vick’s stunning scramble and Shayne Graham’s subsequent field goal as time expired preserved an undefeated regular season and helped propel Tech to the national championship game against Florida State.