Teel: 'Hotel California' helps reunite Bill Roth, Mike Burnop for Hokies' football broadcasts

Brewing for weeks, the notion of returning to Virginia Tech football’s radio team didn’t truly click for Bill Roth until an Eagles concert Feb. 25.

Roth had just parked at FLA Live Arena in Fort Lauderdale that evening when his phone buzzed. The call was from Rick Barakat of Learfield, the Hokies’ longtime media partner.

“We can do this,” Barakat told Roth.

Those words lingering in his mind, Roth spent the next two-plus hours listening to his favorite group reprise the iconic “Hotel California” album and other Eagles’ staples. Essentially, it was a reunion for a band that came of age during the 1970s.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit remained. Country star Vince Gill partially filled the void created by Glenn Frey’s death in 2016.

“These guys still have it,” Roth said. “Don Henley still has it. Joe Walsh still has it. ... They were amazing.”

Legions of Hokies faithful are as jazzed about Roth’s impending reunion in the football booth with analyst Mike Burnop.

“And just like that, things are right with the world,” Brandon McMillan replied when I tweeted the news last week.

“Love these guys!!!” HokieGirl tweeted. “The best!!!”

The GIFs were priceless: Frank Beamer, hat backward, dancing in Tech’s locker room; Vince Vaughn in “Wedding Crashers” exclaiming “He’s back!” to Owen Wilson; Bart Scott’s “Can’t Wait!” walk-off to ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio in 2011.

Such is the affection Roth amassed as the voice of Hokies football and men’s basketball from 1988-2015. That affection never waned, not during Roth’s year at UCLA, and certainly not since he founded the sports, media and analytics curriculum at Virginia Tech.

Yet when Jon Laaser, Roth’s successor, resigned in January, a Roth sequel was hardly assured.

His dedication to the SMA program, its students, parents and faculty, precluded basketball’s volume of games and travel. There was also the matter of Roth’s freelance work for ESPN and the time he and his 1-year-old Goldendoodle, Baxter, spend at their second home in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

“I didn’t think it would happen,” said Burnop, the record-setting Hokies tight end poised for his 40th season on the air.

Learfield executives, in concert with Tech athletic director Whit Babcock, made it happen.

They designed a non-traditional model, similar to those at Michigan and Alabama, that splits the football and men’s basketball play-by-play assignments. They assured Roth that the basketball announcer, yet to be hired, will handle duties such as coaches’ shows and network affiliate relations.

Roth’s bosses at ESPN and Tech’s School of Communication also endorsed the idea, and why wouldn’t they? The more visible Roth is, the more valuable he becomes to those entities.

“It’s wonderful to have Bill Roth maintain his professional work and connections by returning as the play-by-play voice of Virginia Tech football,” Robert Denton Jr., director of Tech’s School of Communication, said in a statement provided to The Times-Dispatch. “As a professor of practice, Bill’s work on the weekends plays a critical role in the contributions he can bring to our students in the classroom. His professional work helps mentor students, allows opportunities for student projects, and provides industry contacts for internships.”

As fate would have it, Tech played a basketball game at Miami the afternoon after Roth’s Eagles epiphany. There he met with Babcock and sensed his enthusiasm for the reunion. Further conversations with ESPN officials at the ACC tournament in New York fueled momentum.

“Everybody was so flexible,” Roth said. “For this to come together was really special.”

Roth’s final event as voice of the Hokies was the 2015 spring football game, a precursor to what would become Beamer’s last season as head coach. Timing his return to this Saturday’s spring game, the first under rookie coach Brent Pry, would have been ideal, but Roth accepted the ACC Network assignment for the game prior to concluding negotiations with Learfield, and former Blacksburg radio talk-show host Danny Nokes will partner with Burnop for the day.

Roth, 56 and a Virginia Sports Hall of Fame inductee, said he agreed to a five-year contract with Learfield, and the confluence of this transpiring in Burnop’s 40th season and Pry’s first is striking. Burnop and Roth remember well Pry’s time as a Hokies graduate assistant in 1995 and ’96.

“We’re going to do this again,” Roth said, “with a great new football coach, to launch a brand new era of football. Brent Pry’s our Vince Gill. It’s still the Eagles, but Vince Gill’s there instead of Glenn Frey. ...

“It’s not 1988, where everyone crowds around his or her radio and listens to every minute of every game. There are other ways a fan base gets its information and follows the team, and our job is to create content on different platforms that Hokie fans of all generations want to consume. ... We need to be able to reach fans from 19 to 99.”

The Roth-Burnop chemistry is immeasurable, the product of decades as not only colleagues but also friends. They have bonded over sports and life, buffets they have ravaged, wrong turns they have made and the hundreds of thousands of miles they’ve traveled together, on the job and vacation.

Citing that chemistry, Burnop said their reunion will be “smooth as silk,” and as evidence he cites last July, when on vacation in Florida they did an hour-long segment on Rick Watson’s radio show in Radford. Sitting on the front deck of Burnop’s Destin home, they regaled Watson’s audience with tales from the road and memories of Hokies triumphs.

“It was like you don’t miss a beat,” Burnop said.

A Syracuse graduate who immediately embraced the bonds and loyalties inherent with Hokie Nation citizenship, Roth has been showered with messages in the last week. Scores of fans and colleagues, and former Tech football players such as Jim Druckenmiller and Wayne Ward, reached out.

“There is something very unique about the genuine nature and spirit of that community,” Roth said, “whether it’s students, faculty, alums or athletes. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Roth sensed a community and multi-generational vibe as well at the Eagles concert, and much like the band, he’ll be playing greatest hits such as “Touchdown Tech!”

“Watching those dudes, and watching the audience, I hope Mike and I can have — I hope our fans will have the same reaction to our reunion tour,” Roth said. “... I hope we, our new band, can deliver the way they’re delivering, and we’re going to. We want to hit all the high notes.”