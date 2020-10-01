Teel: How can UVA beat No. 1 Clemson? Tempo, takeaways, and containing Etienne

Virginia’s offense didn’t sprint in Saturday’s victory over Duke. The Blue Devils’ tempo was faster, and early-season numbers show the Cavaliers seventh among 15 ACC teams in pace.

But UVA’s 84 snaps were its most in a game since a 2017 defeat at Indiana, where the Cavaliers logged 91 plays. Moreover, Virginia’s 2.43 snaps/minute of possession Saturday were markedly more than last season’s average of 2.08.

As you would expect from the metric-obsessed Bronco Mendenhall, this was absolutely intentional.

“Oh, it was by design,” he said. “We certainly thought in that particular game, even though it was our opener, we thought we had conditioned well. We thought it might be to our advantage. We thought it might be something the opponent wouldn’t expect. And we thought it might give us just an edge in terms of tempo, and hopefully playing fast and executing fast, getting rhythm and momentum and confidence.

“So, our intent was to be aggressive rather than tentative, even though we have a new quarterback. That was a way that we thought symbolically we could tell him we have confidence in him, and even put a little bit more on his plate. But we thought he could handle it.”