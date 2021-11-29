Teel: How might a coaching carousel in overdrive affect Hokies' search?

What was I thinking? Ignore Twitter for a couple hours? On the Sunday after college football’s regular season closed?
Never mind that the weeds in the rock beds are out of control, we’re almost out of milk and the eyelids were heavy. The sport’s coaching circus waits on no domestic task and has no regard for sleep deprivation.
So as the news swirled Sunday afternoon — who had Lincoln Riley to Southern California on their parlay card? — one thought was foremost: Good luck to Whit Babcock wading through this madness.
Virginia Tech’s athletic director since 2014, Babcock is a veteran of coaching-search machinations. But he’s never encountered a market this volatile.
When Cincinnati football coach Butch Jones left for Tennessee, Babcock, then the Bearcats’ AD, hired Tommy Tuberville from Texas Tech. At Virginia Tech, he has appointed two men’s basketball coaches, Buzz Williams (Marquette) and Mike Young (Wofford), and a football coach, Justin Fuente (Memphis).
During those searches, Babcock navigated markets in which football programs such as Miami, South Carolina, Missouri and Virginia, and men’s basketball programs such as UCLA, Michigan, Wake Forest and Boston College, also were courting their next big whistles. He has recruited, and landed, coaches with power-conference pedigree and one, Young, without.
Where he turns this time is the subject of endless speculation and intrigue and complicated by a market with considerable demand and — this is familiar to shoppers of every ilk these days — limited supply.
When Babcock dismissed Justin Fuente on Nov. 16, he knew that fellow Power Five programs USC, Washington, Washington State, LSU and Texas Christian already were in search mode. Then the weirdness hit overdrive.
Florida lost in overtime at Missouri on Nov. 20 and fired Dan Mullen a day later, joining USC, Washington, and LSU as past national champions experiencing regime change. But why limit the group to four. Do I hear five?
That domino fell Sunday afternoon when Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, less than 24 hours after dismissing reports that LSU was targeting him, accepted the USC gig. Within minutes, ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that Oklahoma is eyeing Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose team boasts the NFL’s best record at 9-2.
Kingsbury was 35-40 in six seasons at Texas Tech before heading to the NFL, where he’s 22-20-1 and perhaps angling for an extension of a contract that expires next year.
The Riley earthquake wasn’t all Sunday. Florida finalized a deal with Louisiana coach Billy Napier, a former Clemson and Alabama assistant, while Duke parted ways after 14 seasons with David Cutcliffe, a high-character coach and gentleman who couldn’t sustain the remarkable success he authored from 2013-15.
Duke’s vacancy is unlikely to affect Virginia Tech, but had Florida not opened, might Napier have emerged as a primary Hokies candidate? Moreover, what about coaches such as Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Penn State’s James Franklin?
Were any or all of them interested in a change of scenery before signing their recent contract extensions? Or was much of the media conjecture about their futures the result of agent leaks designed to up the ante at their current schools?
Monday brought another report of interest to Hokies, 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford writing that rookie South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is “a prime candidate” at Oklahoma. Beamer worked at OU under Riley from 2018-20 and has, uh, just a few Virginia Tech connections.
How Babcock has processed each hour's news we'll probably never know.
“After today, I won’t have any public comment until we introduce our next coach,” he said in announcing Fuente’s departure. “It’s a reminder to our fans that every leak has a motive.”
No doubt. Babcock also understands that for every agent or coach who professes interest in the Virginia Tech, there is another, maybe two, who is/are disingenuous. Ascertaining truth from BS is the difficult part.
Here we are more than 600 words in, and you’re screaming at your device or newspaper: “Tell me who the Hokies’ next coach is! Who’s in? Who’s out? Who’s been spotted in disguise at a hub airport rushing to an Uber for a clandestine meeting with Babcock in a nearby hotel suite?”
Wish I knew, kids. We posted/published a list of potential candidates two weeks ago, and based on subsequent conversations, I’d add East Carolina’s Mike Houston, Marshall’s Charles Huff and Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry, a Virginia Tech graduate assistant from 1995-98.
Among that trio, Houston is the only one with the extensive head-coaching experience Babcock prefers. He steered Lenior-Rhyne to the Division II playoffs, The Citadel to the FCS playoffs and James Madison to the 2016 FCS national title.
But let’s stress that true to his word, Babcock isn’t using media to float names. He kept a claustrophobically tight circle during past searches, and this is a sequel.
