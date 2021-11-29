Teel: How might a coaching carousel in overdrive affect Hokies' search?

The Riley earthquake wasn’t all Sunday. Florida finalized a deal with Louisiana coach Billy Napier, a former Clemson and Alabama assistant, while Duke parted ways after 14 seasons with David Cutcliffe, a high-character coach and gentleman who couldn’t sustain the remarkable success he authored from 2013-15.

Duke’s vacancy is unlikely to affect Virginia Tech, but had Florida not opened, might Napier have emerged as a primary Hokies candidate? Moreover, what about coaches such as Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson, Baylor’s Dave Aranda and Penn State’s James Franklin?

Were any or all of them interested in a change of scenery before signing their recent contract extensions? Or was much of the media conjecture about their futures the result of agent leaks designed to up the ante at their current schools?

Monday brought another report of interest to Hokies, 247 Sports’ Brad Crawford writing that rookie South Carolina coach Shane Beamer is “a prime candidate” at Oklahoma. Beamer worked at OU under Riley from 2018-20 and has, uh, just a few Virginia Tech connections.

How Babcock has processed each hour's news we'll probably never know.