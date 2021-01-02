Teel: How to explain college football's playoff blowouts?

Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinals were closer than usual.
No, I’m not still reeling from a New Year’s Eve bender. And no, you didn’t misread the final scores.
Alabama dominated Notre Dame 31-14, and Ohio State punished Clemson 49-28, for a combined margin of 38 points, or 19 per game. But that’s less than the average semifinal margin (20.9 points per game) of the playoff’s seven years.
Indeed, Friday marked just the second time that at least one semifinal wasn’t decided by more than 25 points. Only three of 14 semifinals have been one-score games, and five have been four-score margins.
The national championship game has fared better, with three epics decided by five points or less, three duds by 17 or more. The average margin is 13.2 points.
Friday’s beatings torched my previous theory on why the semifinals have been so lopsided: The four-week lag between conference championship games and the playoffs erased teams’ in-season rhythm.
With pandemic schedules delaying league title games, this year’s gap was just two weeks, like an open date during the regular season. Yet the results remained skewed.
So what gives? Is the playoff selection committee picking the wrong teams?
You can debate the worthiness of some No. 4 seeds, but No. 4s have actually won more titles than No. 1s. Ohio State and Alabama were the last teams chosen in 2014 and ’17, respectively, and each won the championship. LSU last season was the first top seed to hoist the trophy.
Would expanding the CFP to eight teams create more competitive games? Or would reaching deeper into the pool of contenders foster even more blowouts? That seems like a coin flip.
College football’s evolution to fast-paced spread offenses that stretch and exhaust defenses may be the true culprit. When teams such as Ohio State and Alabama start rolling, the snowball effect can overwhelm even quality opponents.
Along that line, ESPN’s crack research team unearthed this nugget: The Buckeyes on Friday became the first team this season to have five consecutive touchdown drives of at least 75 yards, this against a Clemson defense coordinated by the renowned Brent Venables.
Credit Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who authored one of the most remarkable postseason performances ever.
Fresh off a subpar effort in the Big Ten title game against Northwestern, Fields had as many touchdown passes (six) as incompletions, connecting on 22 of 28 attempts for 385 yards. The final four of those scoring passes, two on deep posts, came after linebacker James Skalski, leading with the crown of his helmet, crashed into Fields’ fully exposed ribs.
Skalski was ejected for targeting, and Fields spent the final two-plus quarters wincing in discomfort, even after trainers administered painkillers.
“My body’s pretty beat up right now,” Fields said during his postgame video conference, “but I’m happy. … This is a feeling like no other. I know my body’s going to be hurting tomorrow morning, but it’s worth it for this win and my teammates. That’s what pushed me: I was thinking of all the things we sacrificed as a team.”
Fields wasn’t the only Buckeye Clemson couldn’t stop. Trey Sermon, who rushed for a school-record 331 yards against Northwestern last month, ran for 193 Friday, most against the Tigers since Georgia’s Todd Gurley had 198 in 2014.
Three other observations from Friday:
NOTRE DAME NARRATIVE: Chances are, Alabama would have dusted any No. 4 seed, but there’s no denying Notre Dame’s repeated flops in major bowls.
Since defeating Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl 27 years ago, the Fighting Irish have lost nine consecutive major postseason games, eight by at least 14 points. The lone close encounter was a 31-26 Orange Bowl setback to Florida State in January 1996.
Notre Dame’s primary shortcoming Friday, as on similar occasions, was a glaring lack of perimeter speed. I lost count of how many times Alabama’s Najee Harris, DeVonta Smith and John Metchie beat Irish defenders to the edge.
But the Crimson Tide has outflanked every defense this season, a primary reason offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach. Alabama averages 48.2 points per game, and its 31 Friday marked a season-low.
Debate Notre Dame’s playoff inclusion if you’d like, but remember that No. 5 Texas A&M lost to Alabama 52-24.
HEISMAN PRELUDE: The Heisman Trophy will be presented Tuesday — ballots were due Dec. 20 — and Smith showed why he’s the odds-on favorite.
Targeted eight times by quarterback Mac Jones, he caught seven passes for 130 yards and three touchdowns. He was elusive, balletic and rugged, the complete package.
Smith would be the first receiver since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991 to win the award but perhaps not the first Alabama receiver selected in the 2021 NFL draft. Teammate Jaylen Waddle, a 2019 All-American, sustained a broken ankle against Tennessee in late October and is also projected as a first-rounder.
Just imagine the Tide’s offense with Smith, Jones, Harris (125 yards and a spectacular hurdle of cornerback Nick McCloud on 15 carries) AND Waddle.
NEW ERA: Now Clemson must reimagine its offense without Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the seminal quarterback-tailback tandem that led the Tigers to three consecutive playoff appearances and the 2018 national championship.
Etienne was a non-factor Friday after a first-quarter touchdown made him the ACC’s all-time leading scorer with 468 points, surpassing Florida State kicker Dustin Hopkins’ 466 from 2009-12. He scored 130 more points than any position player in league history — Pittsburgh’s James Conner had 338 — and his 78 career touchdowns are 22 north of Conner’s 56.
The presumptive No. 1 pick of the NFL draft, Lawrence passed for 400 yards and two touchdowns Friday, but under constant duress, he also threw an interception and lost a fumble. Lawrence concluded his college career 34-2 as a starter, both setbacks in playoff games at New Orleans’ Superdome, and with the grace that marked his time at Clemson.
During Lawrence’s postgame Zoom, a reporter, not realizing she was unmuted, remarked that he needs to shave his wispy mustache. Lawrence chuckled, broke into a grin, and said, “Thank you.”
Twitter: @ByDavidTeel