Teel: How to explain college football's playoff blowouts?

You can debate the worthiness of some No. 4 seeds, but No. 4s have actually won more titles than No. 1s. Ohio State and Alabama were the last teams chosen in 2014 and ’17, respectively, and each won the championship. LSU last season was the first top seed to hoist the trophy.

Would expanding the CFP to eight teams create more competitive games? Or would reaching deeper into the pool of contenders foster even more blowouts? That seems like a coin flip.

College football’s evolution to fast-paced spread offenses that stretch and exhaust defenses may be the true culprit. When teams such as Ohio State and Alabama start rolling, the snowball effect can overwhelm even quality opponents.

Along that line, ESPN’s crack research team unearthed this nugget: The Buckeyes on Friday became the first team this season to have five consecutive touchdown drives of at least 75 yards, this against a Clemson defense coordinated by the renowned Brent Venables.

Credit Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, who authored one of the most remarkable postseason performances ever.