Teel: Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot lead North Carolina back to the Final Four

PHILADELPHIA — After wrapping each of his starters in passionate bear hugs, and after thrusting a fist toward the North Carolina faithful behind the Tar Heels’ bench, Hubert Davis stood alone on the sidelines near midcourt as the clock ticked away the final seconds of a landmark victory Sunday night.

And that’s when his emotions, always close to the surface, erupted. He bent at the waist, planted his face in his hands and wept with joy.

Carolina’s rookie head coach has often called his new job “missionary work,” doing what he loves at the institution he loves even more. And here he was taking his team where his uncle Walter Davis went as a Tar Heels All-American in 1977, where he went as a Tar Heels guard in 1991, and where he went twice as a Tar Heels assistant coach:

The Final Four.

Davis desperately wanted such affirmation and legacy for this group, and Sunday they earned it with a resounding 69-49 victory over charming upstart Saint Peter’s in the East Regional final at Wells Fargo Center.

“This is probably the most nervous I [have been] before a game,” Davis said, “because I just really wanted them to go to the Final Four. ... And then in the huddle I told them that it’s not a hope, it’s not a dream anymore, it’s a reality.”

As throughout the season, Richmond native Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) was Carolina’s irrepressible force. He scored 20 points, matched his career-best with 22 rebounds, was voted the regional’s Most Outstanding Player and joined UNC's Caleb Love and Brady Manek on the all-tournament team.

As an assistant coach during Hall of Famer Roy Williams’ final nine years leading the program, Davis understands the challenges Carolina encountered in Bacot’s first two seasons as a Tar Heel. A losing record in 2019-20 and a first-round NCAA tournament exit last year were far below program standards.

So it was quite fitting that Bacot was the first player Davis embraced as he subbed out the starters.

“My first two years [were] just so tough,” Bacot said. “And people kind of pushed North Carolina to the side, saying how we were done and all this and that. And I’m just so glad to make it to the Final Four, finally, and kind of cement myself ... and us as a team.”

Bacot’s 29th double-double of the season tied Tim Duncan’s ACC record and moved him within two of David Robinson’s NCAA record of 31. Now there’s some elite company.

“Bacot is good, man,” Saint Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway said. “... No one really dominated us like that before.”

The first No. 15 seed to reach a regional final, the Peacocks had not lost in more than a month, and their NCAA tournament conquests included Kentucky and Purdue, two teams that dusted North Carolina during the regular season. But the Tar Heels wasted no time establishing their superiority Sunday.

Saint Peter’s missed 20 of its first 24 shots and fell into a 34-13 hole, and after a butchering a 25-point, second-half lead against Baylor in the tournament’s second round, there was zero chance of North Carolina tapping the brakes.

With two minutes remaining in the first half, Bacot had as many rebounds (15) as the entire Saint Peter’s roster. Fifteen boards in a half require two things: exceptionally poor shooting by the opponent and tireless effort by the individual.

In that regard, Bacot has embodied the entire Carolina rotation since an inexplicable mid-February home loss to Pitt. The Tar Heels (28-9) are 10-1 since and now head to their record 21st Final Four after posting their 130th NCAA tournament victory, most all-time, one ahead of Kentucky.

Stop me if you’ve heard this, but Saturday in New Orleans, North Carolina faces Duke, the first NCAA tournament collision of these neighbors, rivals and college basketball titans. We’ve got nearly a week to hype that clash, so first a nod to the wonderful and random symmetry of sport.

Davis is the first rookie head coach to take his team to the Final Four since Bill Guthridge steered the Tar Heels to San Antonio in 1998. Guthridge was Dean Smith’s most-trusted lieutenant for decades and his hand-picked successor, much like Davis was Williams’ preference last spring.

Davis paused and fought back tears when I asked him about his memories of Guthridge, who passed away in 2015, three months after Smith.

“Just his belief in me, and somebody that wasn’t a high school All-American,” Davis said, “and his belief in me as a person. And I just wish he was here. And I wish that I could give him a hug, and I hope I’m making him proud.

“One of the things I do is, I pray all the time that Jesus would put good people in my kids’ life, like Coach Smith, Coach Guthridge, and Coach Williams. People that genuinely care for you, that there’s no hidden agenda, they’re genuinely on your side. And Coach Guthridge was one of those people.”