Teel: Hubert Davis embodies UNC basketball's enduring bonds

A decade later, when Doherty succeeded the retiring Guthridge, he declined to retain staffers Dave Hanners, Pat Sullivan and Phil Ford, the latter a Carolina legend. Smith immediately called Brown, then coaching the Philadelphia 76ers.

Hire them, Smith said. Brown countered that the NBA season had already started and his staff was complete. Figure it out, Smith said, and Brown did.

Whenever Brown attended the NBA’s All-Star Game, he noticed Tar Heels such as Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace, or Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison, hanging together.

“There was just a unique bond that no one could ever break,” Brown said, “and I think a lot of people were really envious of it.”

Davis’ bonds date to his childhood.

He was three years old when Walter Davis, his uncle, debuted for North Carolina. At age six, he traveled to Montreal for the 1976 Summer Olympics, where Smith coached a United States team that included Walter Davis and fellow Tar Heels Mitch Kupchak, Tommy LaGarde and Ford to the gold medal.

Hubert Davis was an all-star basketball and football player at Lake Braddock High in Fairfax County, and his first scholarship offers were from George Mason, George Washington and Virginia.