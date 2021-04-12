Teel: Hubert Davis embodies UNC basketball's enduring bonds

Midway through their 2003-04 championship season, the Detroit Pistons waived Hubert Davis. A 12-year NBA veteran, Davis requested the move after playing in just three of the team’s first 42 games.
Davis was accustomed to such transactions — he’d been traded twice and released once — but this stung more than others.
Pistons coach Larry Brown was family — North Carolina basketball family. Both had played for, and revered, Dean Smith. Both considered UNC’s Chapel Hill campus a second home.
Davis spent the remainder of that season, his last in the NBA, with the New Jersey Nets and never had reason to correspond or speak with Brown again. Indeed, he spent the next 17 years believing that Brown disliked him.
But when Roy Williams retired as the Tar Heels’ coach earlier this month, Brown texted Davis. He wanted Davis to know the Carolina family supported his candidacy to succeed Williams.
The sentiment brought Davis and his wife, Leslie, to tears.
Davis shared that anecdote last week when UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham introduced him as the Tar Heels’ new coach, a powerful example of the program’s enduring bonds and their impact on Davis.
Brown, 80, last coached in 2018, in Italy. But he remains active in the game, currently advising new Indiana coach Mike Woodson, who was among Brown’s Detroit assistants when the team waived Davis.
Davis is Carolina’s fourth coach since Smith retired in 1997, and all were family hires. Guthridge was Smith’s long-time assistant, Doherty a former player, Williams a former assistant. Davis wore the Carolina uniform from 1988-92 and served on Williams’ staff the past nine seasons.
“I know how much it would have meant to Coach Smith,” Brown said Monday, “and I also realized how much it would have meant to Coach Guthridge … to keep the job in the family and also reward somebody that’s been a loyal assistant for [nine] years while Roy was coaching. …
“It’s one thing that was very important I think to everybody that ever played at Carolina and was part of the program.”
Smith and Guthridge died in 2015, but Davis still feels their presence.
“I’ve always wanted to walk the same path as Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge and Coach Williams,” he said during his news conference last week.
I asked Brown why Tar Heel basketball roots run so deep, and he answered with two stories.
As the San Antonio Spurs coach in 1990, Brown planned to select UNC’s Scott Williams with the final pick of the NBA draft. Smith asked that he not, preferring that Scott Williams have the freedom to shop himself as a free agent.
Brown drafted Michigan’s Sean Higgins instead, and Scott Williams signed with the Chicago Bulls, helping Michael Jordan and company win three NBA championships.
A decade later, when Doherty succeeded the retiring Guthridge, he declined to retain staffers Dave Hanners, Pat Sullivan and Phil Ford, the latter a Carolina legend. Smith immediately called Brown, then coaching the Philadelphia 76ers.
Hire them, Smith said. Brown countered that the NBA season had already started and his staff was complete. Figure it out, Smith said, and Brown did.
Whenever Brown attended the NBA’s All-Star Game, he noticed Tar Heels such as Jerry Stackhouse and Rasheed Wallace, or Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison, hanging together.
“There was just a unique bond that no one could ever break,” Brown said, “and I think a lot of people were really envious of it.”
Davis’ bonds date to his childhood.
He was three years old when Walter Davis, his uncle, debuted for North Carolina. At age six, he traveled to Montreal for the 1976 Summer Olympics, where Smith coached a United States team that included Walter Davis and fellow Tar Heels Mitch Kupchak, Tommy LaGarde and Ford to the gold medal.
Hubert Davis was an all-star basketball and football player at Lake Braddock High in Fairfax County, and his first scholarship offers were from George Mason, George Washington and Virginia.
But as Davis recounted last week: “I’d always wanted to be here at Carolina. Growing up, I always wanted to walk out of that tunnel, always wanted to put on that uniform, always wanted to play for Coach Smith, always wanted to play on this floor, always wanted to get an education here.
“I wanted to be a part of this community. I wanted to be a part of this history. The first time I set foot on this campus, it just felt like home.”
Smith was torn between loyalty and logic. He considered Hubert a marginal ACC prospect but didn’t want to deny someone with Carolina ties.
As usual, family prevailed. Two days after a home visit in which Hubert boldly asked for the chance to prove him wrong, Smith called with an offer that Hubert accepted on the spot.
Hubert graduated with a degree in criminal justice and, prior to his junior year, became a Christian, coming to spiritual peace with his mother’s death from cancer four years prior. He earned a starting position and helped the Tar Heels reach the 1991 Final Four, where in a semifinal loss to Kansas he scored a game-high 25 points.
The coach of that Kansas team: Roy Williams.
That summer, Davis and Duke’s Bobby Hurley teamed in the backcourt as the U.S. won gold at the World University Games in England. The coach: Roy Williams.
For Hubert Davis, life has always seemed to revolve around Carolina.
A second-team All-ACC selection in 1992, he remains the Tar Heels’ career leader in 3-point shooting percentage. He and Leslie were married in Chapel Hill and moved there when he retired from the NBA and joined ESPN’s college basketball broadcasting team.
So you can imagine his reaction when Williams offered him an assistant coaching position in 2012.
“It hasn’t been a job at all,” Davis said. “It’s been missionary work.”
More seasoned coaches from within and outside UNC circles coveted this job — it’s among the sport’s top five — and Cunningham marveled at how candidates from within the family wanted only what was best for the program.
The Tar Heels’ athletic director since 2011, Cunningham was also inspired by Davis’ personal journey and his unsurpassed passion for all things Carolina. Those traits trumped experience.
Davis is Carolina basketball’s first Black head coach, a milestone he called “significant,” and another that would make Smith smile.
In 1966, Smith signed Charlie Scott, the Tar Heels’ first African-American scholarship player. He served as a deacon and taught Sunday school at a racially inclusive church, Binkley Memorial Baptist, and worked forcefully to integrate Chapel Hill businesses.
Davis played for accomplished NBA coaches such as Pat Riley, Don Nelson and Rick Carlisle, but he always returns to lessons learned, about life and basketball, from Smith, Guthridge and Williams. Loyalty is among them, as Brown showed with his encouraging text.