Teel: 'Humble' Tony Bennett passes 'brilliant' Terry Holland atop Virginia's win list

CHARLOTTESVILLE

Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena was heaven for those of us who love the random symmetry of sports.

You see, Virginia didn’t just defeat Syracuse 73-66. And Tony Bennett didn’t merely surpass Terry Holland as the Cavaliers’ winningest coach.

They accomplished all this against the same program that ended Holland’s coaching career 33 years ago — led by the same coach.

In June 1989, Holland announced that he would become the athletic director at Davidson, his alma mater, after the 1989-90 season. Headlined by Bryant Stith and John Crotty, the Cavaliers reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, where the Holland Era closed with a 63-61 loss to Syracuse at Richmond Coliseum — Derrick Coleman blocked Stith’s last-ditch shot in the paint to preserve the victory.

That was Jim Boeheim’s 14th season coaching the Orange. This is his 47th.

This is Bennett’s 14th year guiding Virginia, and given that he’s 53, you can safely bet he won’t be coaching the Cavaliers for 47 seasons. But in amassing a 327-110 record at UVa — Holland’s 16 Virginia teams were 326-173 — Bennett has brought prominence and stability to the program not seen since Holland.

During a brief postgame ceremony — university president Jim Ryan presented Bennett a commemorative basketball — and in his news conference, Bennett exuded the humility he asks of his players.

He saluted his wife, children, staff and players. He mentioned by name those who have been with him since he arrived at Virginia: associate head coach Jason Williford, strength coach Mike Curtis, associate athletic director Ronnie Wideman and athletic trainer Ethan Saliba. He shouted out former assistant coaches Ritchie McKay and Ron Sanchez, the head coaches at Liberty and Charlotte.

Standing at midcourt, Bennett reminded the crowd that 12 inches beneath the playing surface rests a scroll on which is written his program’s five pillars — humility, passion, unity, servanthood and thankfulness — and the name of every player, manager and staff member that has graced his program.

“You’re the foundation,” Bennett said to his team. “You’re what this thing is built on. The people. If you get the people right, most of the time the rest takes care of itself.”

Holland’s wife, Ann, sat in the first row directly across from Virginia’s bench, watching intently. She and Terry returned to Charlottesville in January 2019 after his retirement as East Carolina’s athletic director, and shortly thereafter he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

As a coach who prized defensive toughness, Holland applauded Virginia’s hiring of Bennett in 2009 and supported him unconditionally as Bennett installed the pack-line defense he learned from his father, Dick. Holland witnessed the Cavaliers’ 2014 ACC tournament championship, their first since Holland’s 1976 squad, and their 2019 national title.

The national championship banner is the largest of those hanging in the JPJ rafters, but so many others are from Holland’s tenure: Jeff Lamp’s No. 3, Bryant Stith’s No. 20, Ralph Sampson’s No. 50. The 1981 and ’84 Final Fours.

Virginia’s path to that second Final Four included an East Regional upset of Boeheim’s Orange, after which the Cavaliers defeated Bob Knight and Indiana.

Boeheim on Saturday called Holland “brilliant” and recalled serving for multiple years on a USA Basketball committee that Holland chaired.

“Just the nicest man I know, really,” Boeheim said of Holland. “If not the nicest, he’s in the running, and Tony’s the same way. Virginia’s been lucky to get those two guys to come here and coach.”

Much to Bennett’s liking, the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 ACC) defended far better Saturday than in the second half of Tuesday’s loss at Pittsburgh, which after intermission shredded Virginia for 45 points on 51.7% shooting without committing a turnover.

Conversely, UVa harassed Syracuse (10-6, 3-2) into 16 turnovers, leading to 19 fast-break points, abnormally high for the Cavs.

Bennett’s “one of the best for a reason,” said guard Isaac McKneely, who revealed teammates Jayden Gardner and Francisco Caffaro as the culprits for dousing Bennett with Gatorade in the locker room.

“Didn’t even know I wanted to coach this long or do this,” Bennett said, “but here I am. I kind of take a step back and say, ‘Wow,’ because Coach Holland’s the best.”