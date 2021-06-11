Teel: Ignore the naysayers. The College Football Playoff expansion proposal is refreshingly innovative.

He said losing the opportunity for a bye “was an appropriate trade-off to get a model that I thought was the right one for college football. Even though we don’t play in a conference, I recognize the importance of strong conferences and providing opportunity to the G5. We wanted to do that. …

“And then … I do think it’s helpful to us to be able to say, ‘Look, Alabama put its position at risk in its title game, or Oklahoma put its position at risk in its conference title game. We’re doing the same thing in the first round. We are on par in that regard, other than not enjoying a potential 1-4 seed.’”

With or without Notre Dame, a 12-team playoff would give the ACC further cause to scrap divisions.

Why would the ACC, or any conference similarly structured, risk having an underachieving division winner such as 7-5 Pittsburgh in 2018 qualify for the league title contest? Far better to banish divisions to assure that the highest-ranked teams play in your league championship game, enhancing your chances for multiple playoff teams and — XXL fringe benefit here — erasing a regular-season schedule rotation in which many teams play each other only once every six years.