Teel: 'Immaturity' causes VCU's 'second-half implosion' at St. Bonaventure

Four times in less than three minutes, St. Bonaventure dunked. Twice in less than two minutes, VCU coach Mike Rhoades called time out.
Rhoades’ confusion and frustration were well-founded.
His Rams entered Wednesday’s game in Olean, N.Y., leading the Atlantic 10 in defensive efficiency and honoring the “Havoc” brand synonymous with the program for a decade. This was not “Havoc.”
“Lack of discipline,” Rhoades lamented after a jarring 70-54 defeat. “Lack of discipline.”
VCU (10-4, 3-2) was undisciplined in myriad ways during what Rhoades accurately called a “second-half implosion.”
The Rams failed to share the ball and took ill-advised shots. Moreover, they allowed those shortcomings on offense to affect their defense, a habit Rhoades noticed in a loss to Rhode Island earlier this month.
Finally, the Rams let emotion get in the way, a flaw embodied when freshman forward Jamir Watkins elbowed Bonnies guard Kyle Lofton in the back as they ran downcourt after a Lofton bucket with about three minutes remaining.
There was nothing flagrant about Watkins’ action, but officials were right to issue a technical foul. Lofton converted the two subsequent free throws, part of a 16-1 St. Bonaventure closing run that capped that a 45-14 second-half demolition.
Yes, you’re reading that correctly. The Rams led by 15 points at intermission and lost by 16, missing their final 10 shots and 12 of their last 13.
Rather than berate Watkins after the T, Rhoades calmly spoke to him in front of VCU’s bench, a teachable moment for the veteran coach and his valuable rookie reserve.
“Look, I want our guys to be very competitive,” Rhoades said, “and I want them to have emotions, right? I don’t want them to play dead out on the court. But you can’t allow frustration to impact your team negatively. There’s an example of a freshman in the moment.”
After a searing first half in which their lone missteps were turnovers, none of the Rams distinguished themselves during the second 20 minutes.
Bones Hyland and Vince Williams scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, on the night but shot a combined 9 of 25. Levi Stockard III, Corey Douglas and Hason Ward were far less effective inside after intermission, as St. Bonaventure’s flurry of dunks showed.
Stockard, a transfer from Kansas State, was a first-half force with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 13 minutes. He had zeroes in all those categories during eight second-half minutes.
Props to the A-10 staff, specifically associate commissioner for men’s basketball Sean Kearney, for juggling the docket to make Wednesday’s game happen.
VCU and St. Bonaventure were originally scheduled to play Feb. 17. But when the Rams’ Jan. 16 date at Richmond was postponed by COVID concerns within the Spiders’ program, the A-10 shifted that contest to Feb. 17 and fast-tracked VCU and St. Bonaventure for Wednesday.
All games are precious this season, but it’s especially important for NCAA tournament contenders such as the Rams, Bonnies and Spiders — each is ranked in the top 65 by the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) and KenPom.com — not to lose contests against quality teams.
That’s why Rhoades has volunteered to play a top-shelf non-conference opponent on short notice if/when an A-10 date is postponed or canceled. He likens his willingness to the BracketBusters event ESPN coordinated from 2003-13, when each February the network paired NCAA tournament hopefuls from mid-major conferences against one another.
Picked fourth and ninth, respectively, in the A-10’s preseason poll of coaches and media, St. Bonaventure and VCU began the day among four clubs with one conference setback — Richmond and Massachusetts were the others.
The Bonnies (7-1, 5-1) announced themselves Jan. 2 with a 69-66 victory at A-10 preseason favorite Richmond, Lofton’s step-back 3-pointer with two seconds remaining providing the final separation. They looked every part of a season-long contender in the second half Wednesday, much as the Rams did in the first.
VCU owns notable early season wins over Utah State and Memphis, and Wednesday began a stretch of similar opportunities. The Rams will return home from New York for scheduled home games versus two more quality teams in Dayton and UMass.
“If we don’t learn from this second half, then it’s a failure," Rhoades said. "I don’t think these guys are failures.”
