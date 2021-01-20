Teel: 'Immaturity' causes VCU's 'second-half implosion' at St. Bonaventure

Yes, you’re reading that correctly. The Rams led by 15 points at intermission and lost by 16, missing their final 10 shots and 12 of their last 13.

Rather than berate Watkins after the T, Rhoades calmly spoke to him in front of VCU’s bench, a teachable moment for the veteran coach and his valuable rookie reserve.

“Look, I want our guys to be very competitive,” Rhoades said, “and I want them to have emotions, right? I don’t want them to play dead out on the court. But you can’t allow frustration to impact your team negatively. There’s an example of a freshman in the moment.”

After a searing first half in which their lone missteps were turnovers, none of the Rams distinguished themselves during the second 20 minutes.

Bones Hyland and Vince Williams scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, on the night but shot a combined 9 of 25. Levi Stockard III, Corey Douglas and Hason Ward were far less effective inside after intermission, as St. Bonaventure’s flurry of dunks showed.

Stockard, a transfer from Kansas State, was a first-half force with eight points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in 13 minutes. He had zeroes in all those categories during eight second-half minutes.