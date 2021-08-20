Teel: Impending alliance among ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 about stability, clout, football

Phillips succeeded John Swofford at the ACC in February after 13 years as athletic director at the Big Ten’s Northwestern. He began his administrative career at the Pac-12’s Arizona State.

An alliance such as this will require chops and connections, and Phillips has them in long supply.

Phillips’ colleagues at the Big Ten and Pac-12, Kevin Warren and George Kliavkoff, also are relatively new to their commissioner positions, Warren less than two years, Kliavkoff less than two months, giving the alliance a new-kids-in-class vibe.

But neither Kliavkoff nor Warren had served previously in college athletics administration. Phillips has more than three decades of industry experience, an invaluable asset as the three commissioners strive to ease members’ qualms during this volatile time.

As you would expect from three of the Power Five, the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 could wield considerable power if united on major fronts.

Today’s pressing issues are College Football Playoff expansion and the NCAA Constitution Committee, but is the trio of collective mind on the best CFP model and NCAA governance structure? If so, do those views contrast with other conferences, most prominently the SEC?