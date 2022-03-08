Teel: Improved ball security essential if VCU to have a memorable March

For the fourth consecutive season, VCU ranks among college basketball’s defensive elites, particularly at forcing turnovers. But for a second straight year, the Rams’ ball security, to be charitable, is problematic.

Coach Mike Rhoades applauds his team’s resilience and promotes its NCAA tournament credentials, but the turnover contrast aggravates him no end. Moreover, he knows that curbing sloppy giveaways is paramount as VCU looks to verify its NCAA bracket worthiness at this week’s Atlantic 10 tournament in Washington, D.C.

“It’s driving me crazy,” Rhoades said. “... I guess at times I’m speechless over it. Like, what are we doing?”

What the 21-8 Rams are doing, foremost, is winning. They tied Dayton for second place in the A-10 at 14-4, a game behind Davidson, and if they don’t earn an automatic NCAA bid as conference tournament champs, the Rams absolutely merit consideration for an at-large NCAA bid.

VCU is an above-average shooting team, in large measure because its man-to-man defense harasses opponents into turnovers, creating open shots in transition. According to the analytics website KenPom.com, the Rams force turnovers on 25.5% of their defensive possessions, second only to Abilene Christian’s 28.7%.

But what VCU also does is commit too many sloppy turnovers, often on the heels of a takeaway. The Rams’ turnover rate on offense is 22.1%, which stands 348th among the 358 teams in the KenPom metric.

In its two most recent losses, to Saint Louis and Dayton, VCU’s rates were 25.0% and 27.0%, not remotely close to Rhoades’ goal of 17%.

Rhoades said the culprits are passes that have little chance of success, “20-80,” in his words, and no one is immune – not veterans such as Vince Williams Jr., and KeShawn Curry, or younger teammates such as Jayden Nunn and Ace Baldwin Jr.

During video sessions or in practice, Rhoades will ask a player, especially an upperclassman, what he saw that prompted a risky pass.

“I don’t always get a great answer, I’ll tell you that,” Rhoades said.

The Rams’ fifth-year coach had similar concerns last season, when his team was ninth nationally in defensive turnover percentage but 263rd in offensive turnover rate.

Considering how COVID-19 protocols ended VCU’s 2021 NCAA tournament in Indianapolis hours before a first-round game versus Oregon, few teams are as motivated to earn a return engagement. And the Rams can make a compelling case.

They’re 9-2 in true road games, and as of Monday, the NET rankings used by the NCAA selection committee rated their non-conference schedule 62nd nationally. The NET divides games into quadrants, with Quadrant 1 the most challenging, and VCU is 6-7 in Quad 1 and 2 contests.

Moreover, only four of the Rams’ games fall into Quad 4, a reflection of their ambitious schedule. Even VCU’s assigned A-10 schedule was difficult, with a road date against each of the other five teams with winning league records: Davidson, Dayton, St. Bonaventure, Saint Louis and Richmond.

But the Rams’ overall NET ranking of 51 hardly screams “NCAA lock,” and they’re similarly regarded by KenPom, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index and Jeff Sagarin, all metrics discussed by the committee.

In short, a loss in Friday’s A-10 quarterfinals — the opponent will be Duquesne, Rhode Island or Richmond — would make for a very nervous Selection Sunday at VCU. But a victory Friday could set up a semifinal against Dayton — the teams split during the regular season — that virtually assures the winner an NCAA bid.

Rhoades looks at the NET and pays attention to media bracket projections. He also understands that no one knows how the committee, which includes A-10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade, will award the last few of those 36 at-large bids.

“Look, here’s what I will say, and it’s not begging,” Rhoades said. “We have a great strength of schedule. We’re 21-8. We played the toughest A-10 schedule. ... We tied for second. We have a pretty darn good resume.

“But what they’re saying is we might have to do some more work in the A-10 championship. Great. ... That’s where we’re at right now. But isn’t that exciting, too? I mean, that’s how I look at it. I know there’s a lot of teams packing up their uniforms right now. We’re not. And that’s exciting right now.”