Teel: In Brent Pry, Hokies may have found the football version of Mike Young

BLACKSBURG — Brent Pry established his Hokie bona fides at about 9:25 a.m., Thursday. Asked about his most enduring Virginia Tech football memory, the program’s new head coach referenced the turning point of Frank Beamer’s career and the party-’til-you drop revelry that followed the Hokies’ first major bowl conquest.

“Yeah, my fondest memory came just roaring back to me yesterday when I walked out on the 50-yard line in the stadium,” Pry said at his introductory news conference, “and I remembered 1995, my first season [as a graduate assistant coach]. We were 0-2 and had lost to Boston College and Cincinnati and we had the vaunted Hurricanes coming to town, and they had all the accolades and the shiny uniforms and the orange cleats, and then we proceeded to whip that tail 13-7 if I remember right.

“Played great defense and ran the ball and turned the season around. Won 10 straight including the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. For me that ’95 Miami game is my fondest memory. … And maybe the experience after the Sugar Bowl with Wes Worsham and J.C. Price on Bourbon Street.”

Pry nailed the score and the sentiment, and as he navigated the remainder of his media obligations, I couldn’t help but wonder if Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock found the football version of Mike Young.