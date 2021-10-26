Teel: In quest to save his job, Hokies' Justin Fuente a 17-point underdog

Pena’s return was the longest by an opponent in Fuente’s 10 seasons as a head coach, four at Memphis and the past six at Tech. Prior to that critical sequence, opponents had returned only four of John Parker Romo’s 32 kickoffs all year ¬— none for more than 23 yards.

The afternoon bordered on real-life Whac-A-Mole. The moment one phase corrected course, the others careened into a ditch.

West Virginia, Notre Dame, Syracuse: The Hokies could have won all three and should have won the latter two. Instead, they lost all three.

“I think we have a great group of young people that deeply care about Virginia Tech, and maybe more importantly, care about each other,” Fuente said Monday. “They have strained and held on tight and done everything that they can to try and get rewarded for their effort. We’ve come up a little bit short three times. We’re asking them to continue to hold and strain, knowing that their rewards are coming.”

But are they?

With five games remaining, all in conference, Tech could still finish the regular season 8-4, a record most believed in August would secure Fuente’s job. But the Hokies haven’t won five consecutive games, all against ACC opponents, since 2011.