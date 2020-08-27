Teel: In the fight for justice, we should listen to the voices of sports

Here we are again, a nation baffled and enraged by another instance of police brutalizing a Black person. And here the sports community, with all its diversity, acceptance and imperfections, is again, groping for individual and collective responses.
Some would prefer that athletes, coaches and sports media compete and report with nary a word about current events. But that hasn’t been a viable option for decades, and it sure isn’t now.
All of us should ponder what happened to Jacob Blake, shot seven times in the back by a Kenosha, Wis., police officer at close range. All of us should reflect on a lone gunman killing Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum during subsequent protests. And all of us should educate ourselves beyond 2020 and Kenosha, Minneapolis and Louisville.
No, sports figures, many of whom are African American, can’t end more than a century of racism and social injustice, improve police tactics and training, or change peoples’ hearts. But please don’t expect them to mask their pain and anger for our consumption. Please don’t expect them to “shut up and dribble.”
Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers, the son of a Black police officer, embodied that anguish Tuesday night after his team’s playoff victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the NBA’s bubble in Florida.
“We’re the ones getting killed,” Rivers said, fighting back tears. “We’re the ones getting shot. … It’s amazing, why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back.”
Led by the Milwaukee Bucks — Milwaukee is about 35 miles north of Kenosha — NBA players boycotted Wednesday’s three scheduled playoff games, and many teams in other sports followed suit. Thursday, NBA players met and decided to continue their postseason.
Good for them on both counts. The pause allowed for venting and reflection. The resumption affords a national television platform for additional testimony.
“We can fight for justice,” Rivers said, “but we still should do our jobs. I really believe that. Because [in] doing our jobs, people are seeing excellence from Americans, Black Americans and white Americans.”
Not to mention the NBA’s strong international flavor.
Social justice and race relations have been topics in our locker rooms, homes and virtual encounters for much of 2020. Those discussions have been especially essential on college campuses across the nation, where teams have been reuniting since June.
The University of Virginia’s football program has been notably active with a #TakeBackOurGrounds campaign, the kickoff of which coincided with this month’s three-year anniversary of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where counter-protester Heather Heyer was murdered.
Blake’s shooting has fueled additional conversations, and during a previously scheduled Zoom with ACC and local reporters, Boston College football coach Jeff Hafley explained why his team had opted for dialogue instead of practice Thursday morning.
“We have a group of people who are hurting,” Hafley said, “and we have coaches who are hurting. And we have another group of people who are trying to understand. … We had some really great conversations today, because things do need to change. There’s too much hate, and there needs to be more love, and it’s sad. …
“I think we helped today. I think we helped today educate some of our players who really didn’t know what it was like, and they get to hear the story of [other] players and what they’ve gone through … and how they feel and how scared they are at times and how emotional they are right now.”
Given its diversity, striving and teamwork, I asked Hafley if sports might serve as a beacon to others. He credited coaching with broadening his worldview after a youth spent in a small, predominantly white town in northern New Jersey.
“I’ve been very, very fortunate that in my coaching career I’ve been able to be around and make some of the best friends of my life with people who don’t look like me,” Hafley said. “To the point where, I don’t see color anymore, and I can’t say that for every single person who grew up in an area like [mine].
“That’s what sports does, and that’s what more of our world should be. Guys getting together, being able to get along, working together, crying together, laughing together, loving together. That’s what sports does. That’s what sports has done for my life.”
Amen. Rather than ignoring or resenting the voices of sports, we should listen to them. We won’t agree with all we hear, but maybe, just maybe, we might find them enlightening and inspiring.