Teel: 'Invested' and resilient Hokies upset Liberty with late defensive stands

LYNCHBURG — Brent Pry searched nonstop. Not for innovations to revive Virginia Tech’s dormant offense. Not for exotic blitzes to fuel an embattled defense.

“I looked for signs all week of guys coming off the gas and not pouring it into practice,” the Hokies’ first-year head coach said. “They just weren’t there.”

For the first time in two months, an eternity for all involved, that resilience paid dividends Saturday.

Virginia Tech 23, Liberty 22.

By far, the most impressive of the Hokies’ three victories this season.

With a combination of bricks, mortar, ambitious administrators, generous donors and a proven head coach on the rebound, the Flames have constructed a quality program capable of challenging Power Five opponents on any given Saturday. Liberty’s back-to-back conquests of Brigham Young and Arkansas this year and fourth consecutive season of bowl eligibility show as much.

Moreover, with the Hokies limping into Williams Stadium as 10-point beagles and on a seven-game losing streak, the Flames and their fans had every reason to anticipate punctuation to their 2020 upset of Tech at Lane Stadium.

And it might well have happened. Ignited by defensive end Durrell Johnson (three tackles for loss), Liberty sacked Grant Wells six times, costing Tech a staggering 64 yards and a 2-point safety. Shedro Louis returned a second-quarter kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown, and receiver Demario Douglas caught nine passes.

The combination rallied the Flames (8-3) from a 17-7 hole to a 22-17 fourth-quarter lead. A 5-point deficit doesn’t approach insurmountable, but for a team that hadn’t scored in the final quarter for three consecutive games, the vibe was not good.

Enter sixth-year senior Jalen Holston.

Churning for 41 yards on eight carries, he led a 13-play march that culminated with his 1-yard plunge for the go-ahead touchdown, his third score of the afternoon. The game clock read 7:46.

Half of Tech’s eight setbacks — Old Dominion, Miami, N.C. State and Georgia Tech — were rooted in the defense’s inability to get off the field in the fourth quarter, and on the sideline Saturday, senior linebacker and captain Dax Hollifield loudly reminded his teammates of that unpleasant history.

They didn’t permit another sequel. And in what Pry called “a great irony,” the Hokies’ heretofore anemic pass rush emerged.

“We just wanted to bow up and prove as a unit we can be pretty good,” defensive end TyJuan Garbutt said.

Garbutt was better than “pretty good.” He pressured Kaidon Salter into a fourth-down incompletion with 4:28 remaining and stripped the ball from Johnathan Bennett with 2:49 left. Jaylen Griffin recovered, and Tech ran out the clock.

Garbutt finished with six tackles, three for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and the aforementioned hurry.

An accomplished defensive coordinator at Penn State, Pry has continued to call the defense as a head coach. The multi-tasking did not go well.

“I’d be the first to say,” Pry said, “I don’t think I was a great defensive coordinator, and I don’t know that I was a great head coach either.”

Exactly, which is why he’s to be applauded for turning over the role Saturday to his titled coordinator. Chris Marve may be a rookie DC, but he needed the chance to call a game.

Given Saturday’s results, he should retain that responsibility, too. Liberty’s 332 yards were the fewest by a Tech opponent since Wofford’s 199 in Week 3, and the Flames managed only one offensive touchdown and two field goals.

“You hold that group to 13 points, you’re going to have a good chance to win it,” Pry said.

The question now is whether Tech’s season is over.

Hearts and minds Saturday couldn’t help but drift 70 miles northeast to Charlottesville, where Virginia staged a public memorial for three football players shot to death Sunday.

Still unresolved is whether UVa elects to play the traditional regular-season finale next Saturday at Tech.

Competing to honor Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, plus wounded teammate Mike Hollins, would move legions. Yet the Cavaliers football family — “our brothers down the road,” Pry called them — may need more space to mourn.

If Saturday was the end, the Hokies head to their offseason energized.