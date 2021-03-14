Teel: Is 5 the commonwealth's lucky number again in NCAA tournament?

Which brings us to UVA, perhaps the most fascinating case in the 68-team field. The reigning national champions won the ACC regular season, only to exit the conference tournament prior to their semifinal against Georgia Tech because of a player’s positive COVID test.

The West’s No. 4 seed, the Cavaliers are scheduled to meet Mid-American champion Ohio in the first round Saturday, with the winner facing either Creighton or Cal-Santa Barbara. During a 17-minute news conference Sunday night, UVA coach Tony Bennett wasn’t asked a single question about the Bobcats, and with good reason.

The story is COVID, and the Reader’s Digest version is the Cavaliers will be without the infected player for the tournament’s first week and may not be able to stage a full-scale practice before Saturday’s tip, an unprecedented postseason challenge.

Oh, and if UVA advances two rounds, its probable Sweet 16 opponent would be Gonzaga. Most everyone recalls what transpired Dec. 26 when the Cavaliers and Bulldogs played.

The state’s first season with five NCAA tournament teams was 2011, when Richmond and VCU reached the Sweet 16, and the Rams made the Final Four. Eight years later, Virginia made its indelible run.