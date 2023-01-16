Teel: Is stirring rally at Dayton the start of something big for VCU?

Trailing by 14 points at halftime is suboptimal but hardly crippling. But trailing by 14 on the road, in front of a capacity crowd, against the first place team in your conference, ratchets up the degree of difficulty.

Now add these layers: The opponent has won seven consecutive games by a combined 152 points; your Nos. 1, 3, 4 and 5 scorers on the season combine to miss 20 of 27 shots.

VCU cleared all of those obstacles Friday night to defeat Dayton 63-62, prompting a concise, punctuation-free tweet from Rams forward Jalen DeLoach.

And that is the fascinating drama that will unfold in the ensuing weeks: Was Friday merely a one-off or truly the start of something big for Mike Rhoades’ Rams?

You may recall that VCU opened its Atlantic 10 schedule last season with a 53-52 victory at Dayton, prevailing on Ace Baldwin’s 3-pointer in the waning seconds. The win was the first step of the Rams’ path to a 14-4 league record, good enough for a second-place tie with the Flyers, one game behind Davidson.

But that wasn’t enough to earn VCU an at-large NCAA tournament bid, in part because the Rams stumbled against Richmond in the quarterfinals of the A-10 tournament.

Absent a regular-season league title, VCU might land outside the at-large mix again this season, the cost of the A-10’s collectively sub-par results against non-conference competition. But the details of those calculations are best reserved for a later date.

The more pressing matter is what Friday revealed about the Rams (13-5, 4-1).

Most immediate, the victory lifted them into a tie atop the league with Dayton and Saint Louis. Richmond, George Mason, Duquesne and St. Bonaventure lurk a game behind at 3-2.

How they became the first opponent to win at Dayton is not what Rhoades scripted.

The aforementioned offensive stalwarts — Baldwin, Jamir Watkins, DeLoach and Jayden Nunn — teamed for 25.7% shooting and 16 points, well south of their 41.2-point norm. Moreover, VCU attempted a season-low eight free throws, one-third of its average (24.3).

But quality teams find a way, and thanks to forwards David Shriver and Brandon Johns, the Rams did.

Johns and Shriver transferred to VCU this season from Michigan and Hartford, respectively, and Friday they made 14 of 20 shots between them. Nearly tripling his average, Shriver matched his season-high with 18 points, all in the second half, all on 3s, while Johns worked the interior for 16 points.

With a quick release and supreme confidence, Shriver ignited the Rams as they narrowed the Flyers’ lead from 14 points to two in the opening six minutes of the second half. Game on.

Yet even as VCU locked down defensively and shot 54.5% after intermission, Dayton clung to the lead until the final minute.

That’s when Shriver stole a hanging Mike Sharavjamts pass and, two dribbles later, buried a transition 3-pointer from in front of VCU’s bench to draw the Rams within 62-61. Seconds later, Nick Kern and Baldwin trapped Toumani Camara near midcourt, with Kern’s steal and subsequent fast-break layup giving VCU its first edge since 6-4.

Johns and DeLoach, the latter with instinctive weak-side help, then altered Camara’s attempt to reclaim the lead for Dayton, which condensed four of its 18 giveaways into the final 1:45.

Among the nation’s most turnover-prone teams, the Rams were hardly flawless late — in the last minute alone, Johns and Baldwin committed turnovers, and Nunn missed the front end of a bonus free throw — but they survived.

Riding a three-game winning streak, VCU won’t leave the 804 for the next two-plus weeks. The Rams host Massachusetts on Tuesday and play at Richmond on Friday before home dates the following week against George Mason and St. Bonaventure.

That stretch will take VCU to the midpoint of the A-10 schedule, at which time we still might not fully realize this squad’s potential. After all, as the Rams proved Friday, the halftime score isn’t always predictive.