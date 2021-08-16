Teel: Is UNC ready to affirm its highest preseason ranking in 24 years?

Last October, North Carolina’s undefeated and fifth-ranked football team sauntered into Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles were 0-3 versus Bowl Subdivision opponents and had lost to top-15 opponents Miami and Notre Dame by a combined 58 points.

Vegas liked the Tar Heels by about two touchdowns. They trailed 31-7 at halftime and lost 31-28.

“We weren’t ready,” UNC coach Mack Brown said as his team opened training camp ahead of a Sept. 3 prime-time opener at Virginia Tech.

Are the Tar Heels ready now? Are they ready to handle expectations and finish the season among the top 10 for the first time since 1997?

Call me skeptical, and not just because of that 24-year gap.

North Carolina hasn’t ranked among the FBS’ top 40 in scoring defense since 2009. Moreover, the Tar Heels bid farewell to uncommon riches at running back (Michael Carter and Javonte Williams) and receiver (Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome), not to mention linebacker Chazz Surratt, NFL draft selections all.

But there are reasons UNC is No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press media poll released Monday. There are reasons 109 of 147 voters (74%) in the ACC’s July poll picked the Tar Heels to win the Coastal Division.