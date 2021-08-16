Teel: Is UNC ready to affirm its highest preseason ranking in 24 years?

Last October, North Carolina’s undefeated and fifth-ranked football team sauntered into Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles were 0-3 versus Bowl Subdivision opponents and had lost to top-15 opponents Miami and Notre Dame by a combined 58 points.
Vegas liked the Tar Heels by about two touchdowns. They trailed 31-7 at halftime and lost 31-28.
“We weren’t ready,” UNC coach Mack Brown said as his team opened training camp ahead of a Sept. 3 prime-time opener at Virginia Tech.
Are the Tar Heels ready now? Are they ready to handle expectations and finish the season among the top 10 for the first time since 1997?
Call me skeptical, and not just because of that 24-year gap.
North Carolina hasn’t ranked among the FBS’ top 40 in scoring defense since 2009. Moreover, the Tar Heels bid farewell to uncommon riches at running back (Michael Carter and Javonte Williams) and receiver (Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome), not to mention linebacker Chazz Surratt, NFL draft selections all.
But there are reasons UNC is No. 10 in the preseason Associated Press media poll released Monday. There are reasons 109 of 147 voters (74%) in the ACC’s July poll picked the Tar Heels to win the Coastal Division.
Foremost is Sam Howell. Having the potential No. 1 pick of the NFL draft at quarterback gives you, at minimum, a puncher’s chance, and Howell has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his 25 college games, meshing immediately with offensive coordinator Phil Longo.
Also returning from an 8-4 team that lost to Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl: five offensive-line starters, promising receivers Josh Downs and Khafre Brown and a defense with all-conference potential at every level in tackle Ray Vohasek, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel and cornerback Tony Grimes. Now add transfer running back Ty Chandler, who rushed for 2,046 yards and 13 touchdowns in four seasons at Tennessee.
“Everyone knows the hype around our program,” Howell said, “and I think it’s well-deserved, but … the hype isn’t going to win football games.”
Recruiting is another component of the buzz surrounding UNC. Since Brown’s 2018 return to coaching — he worked for ESPN after resigning from Texas in 2013 — the Tar Heels have signed two top-15 classes, and their group of commitments for next year is No. 21 in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.
UNC’s 2022 class could ascend further in the rankings Aug. 21, when Travis Shaw, a five-star defensive lineman at Grimsley High School in Greensboro, announces his college choice. His finalists are Clemson, Georgia, North Carolina and North Carolina A&T.
Some of the Tar Heels’ recruiting success has come in the commonwealth, much to the consternation of Virginia Tech and Virginia faithful. But UNC has a long history of luring top-shelf prospects from our state.
Amos Lawrence (Norfolk Lake Taylor) and Mike Voight (Chesapeake Indiana River) are UNC’s Nos. 1 and 2 career rushing leaders, while Lawrence Taylor (Williamsburg Lafayette), William Fuller (Indian River) and Dre Bly (Chesapeake Western Branch) were All-Americans on defense.
Brown and his staff, which includes Bly and former Tar Heels linebacker Tommy Thigpen (Potomac), have landed the likes of Grimes (Virginia Beach Princess Anne), linebacker Ethan West (Cosby), defensive end Bryson Jennings (Clover Hill) and offensive tackle Trevyon Green (Life Christian Academy).
Jennings and Green don’t arrive until next year, but Brown believes he’s building the depth required to sustain a program.
“Right now,” he said, “we’re attracting really good players across the country. … You get to be the cool place to be, and I think more than anything else right now, that we are.”
Brown’s first tenure at North Carolina peaked in 1997, when the Tar Heels were No. 7 in the AP preseason poll, went 11-1 and finished No. 6, landing Brown the Texas job. UNC’s lone setback that season was to Florida State in the first-ever clash of ACC teams ranked among the top five.
This is North Carolina’s first preseason top-10 appearance since, but Brown grew accustomed to such outlooks at Texas. From 2000-2010, the Longhorns were preseason top-10 every year except 2008, when they were No. 11 — that includes the Vince Young-led squad that won the 2005 national championship with an epic conquest of Southern California in the Rose Bowl.
Brown’s message to the Tar Heels about expectations is short and simple.
“What we’ve told them is quit talking about it,” he said, “and do it.”
