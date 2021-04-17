Teel: 'It's playoff time' for JMU, but what about Richmond?

HARRISONBURG — For three quarters Saturday, Richmond stuffed the Colonial Athletic Association’s most productive running attack. Indeed, only one of James Madison’s first 24 rushes netted more than 4 yards.
Then Percy Agyei-Obese bolted 13 yards on the Dukes’ first play of the final period. On the ensuing two snaps, he barreled for gains of 6 and 10.
Four plays later, the dagger: Facing fourth-and-3 from Richmond’s 31, quarterback Cole Johnson scrambled away from a blitz and weaved for the decisive touchdown of JMU’s 23-6 victory at Bridgeforth Stadium.
And there is a primary reason the Dukes (5-0, 3-0 CAA) are headed to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the seventh consecutive season: Their talent and depth overwhelm most opponents.
“In the fourth quarter, they just wore us down,” Spiders coach Russ Huesman said. “They leaned on us.”
The numbers don’t lie from this regular-season finale. JMU rushed for a meager 36 yards on 24 carries in the first three quarters. The Dukes ran for 113 yards on 19 rushes during a fourth quarter in which they bogarted possession for the final 9:15.
“As that drive went on, I think their will was broken a little bit,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said.
Fourth-quarter fade notwithstanding, Richmond limited the Dukes to a season-low 149 yards rushing and forced them to settle for three Ethan Ratke field goals when the contest appeared to be veering sideways.
Whether the Spiders (3-1 overall and CAA) did enough to earn a spot in the 16-team FCS tournament will be known at 11:30 a.m., Sunday when the field is unveiled on ESPNU.
Ranked 10th and 11th in the FCS national polls, Richmond would bring a sturdy defense and capable offense to the postseason. The Spiders managed only 200 yards and two Jake Larson field goals Saturday, but that was against an opponent yielding 175.6 yards and 9.8 points per game on the season.
“I think we played really well throughout the season,” said linebacker Tyler Dressler (game-high 13 tackles). “I think this is a great way to propel us forward into the fall [season].”
“I know our guys … want to play in the playoffs,” Huesman said. “If we get that opportunity, they’ll come to work and try to win a game, and that’s all they do. They come to work every day. I just told them I’m proud of them. What we had to go through this spring, and a lot of people did, but our guys gave us everything they had all spring.”
Ranked No. 1 in the FCS polls, JMU has advanced in four straight postseasons, reaching the championship game three times during that stretch. Moreover, the Dukes’ seven consecutive playoff appearances include multiple bids under three coaches: Everett Withers, Mike Houston and Cignetti.
That’s a testament to athletes, coaches, administrators, resources, donors and culture.
In their first four games this season, the Dukes ran the ball on 68.3% of their snaps. Saturday they opened with five consecutive passes, the fifth a 46-yard Johnson-to-Kris Thornton post route that set up a 1-yard Agyei-Obese scoring plunge.
Johnson threw for 235 yards and directed a turnover-free offense, while the defense, led by safety Wayne Davis’ seven tackles and cornerback Taurus Carroll’s interception, harassed Richmond’s Joe Mancuso into 9-of-24 passing with four sacks.
“That’s a tough kid,” Dukes linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said of Mancuso.
“The defense really manhandled them on the line of scrimmage,” Cignetti said.
JMU’s logical first-round playoff opponent next week is VMI. The Keydets clinched their first Southern Conference championship since 1977 and their first-ever playoff bid Saturday with a 31-17 home victory over The Citadel.
Separated by 50-plus miles of Interstate 81, JMU and VMI have not met since 2009, and the Dukes have won the last four games in the series by 125 points combined. Given that the Dukes spend about $10.7 million annually on football, nearly triple the Keydets’ $3.7 million — those figures from U.S. Department of Education filings — the disparity is not shocking.
Cignetti wasn’t concerned about postseason matchups, or whether the CAA would award its automatic bid to South Division champion JMU or North Division winner Delaware — the conference announced nearly two hours after the game that it was the Blue Hens.