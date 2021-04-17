Teel: 'It's playoff time' for JMU, but what about Richmond?

Whether the Spiders (3-1 overall and CAA) did enough to earn a spot in the 16-team FCS tournament will be known at 11:30 a.m., Sunday when the field is unveiled on ESPNU.

Ranked 10th and 11th in the FCS national polls, Richmond would bring a sturdy defense and capable offense to the postseason. The Spiders managed only 200 yards and two Jake Larson field goals Saturday, but that was against an opponent yielding 175.6 yards and 9.8 points per game on the season.

“I think we played really well throughout the season,” said linebacker Tyler Dressler (game-high 13 tackles). “I think this is a great way to propel us forward into the fall [season].”

“I know our guys … want to play in the playoffs,” Huesman said. “If we get that opportunity, they’ll come to work and try to win a game, and that’s all they do. They come to work every day. I just told them I’m proud of them. What we had to go through this spring, and a lot of people did, but our guys gave us everything they had all spring.”

Ranked No. 1 in the FCS polls, JMU has advanced in four straight postseasons, reaching the championship game three times during that stretch. Moreover, the Dukes’ seven consecutive playoff appearances include multiple bids under three coaches: Everett Withers, Mike Houston and Cignetti.