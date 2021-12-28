Teel: J.C. Price pinching himself as he leads Hokies into Pinstripe Bowl

“Those guys have gone about their business,” he said. “They’ve been professionals. We’ve had a guy or two miss a practice for interviews, and that’s certainly OK and a good thing. ... The amount of detail and focus those guys have continued to work with for these kids that they care about, to get to the finish line, has been absolutely amazing.”

Price knows first-hand how quickly a coach’s job can turn.

Last season was his ninth as a Marshall assistant, a position he accepted after eight years at James Madison. The Thundering Herd opened 2020 with seven consecutive victories and rose to No. 15 in the national polls, only to lose their final three games, after which the school fired head coach Doc Holliday.

Price suddenly was unemployed, and when fellow Tech alum Darryl Tapp unexpectedly left Fuente’s staff for a job with the San Francisco 49ers, Price found a lifeline.

“I had enough feelers out there where I thought I would land a job,” he said. “And when this one came available, I threw everything but the kitchen sink at it. I probably attacked trying to secure this job more than anything I’ve ever tried to do in my life.