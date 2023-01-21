Teel: Jamir Watkins' best game as a collegian ignites VCU's win at Richmond

Mike Rhoades removed Jamir Watkins from VCU’s starting lineup earlier this month, and Watkins didn’t like it. Moreover, his production subsequently lagged.

Yes, the Rams were winning, but in three games coming off the bench, Watkins shot a combined 4 of 22 and scored only 19 points.

But in that same reserve role Friday night at Richmond, Watkins not only showcased his versatile talents but also played with the maturity that Rhoades has been demanding.

“I told him in front of the team afterward that was the best game he’s had in a VCU uniform, and I mean it with all my heart,” Rhoades said after the Rams’ 74-62 victory at the Robins Center.

Watkins contributed game-highs of 15 points (5-of-8 shooting) and 10 rebounds. He added two assists, two steals and two rebounds.

In concert with Nick Kern, his replacement as a starter, Watkins also hounded the Spiders’ best player, Tyler Burton, into missing 8 of 13 shots and committing six turnovers.

None of Watkins’ totals Friday marked a career-best, but considering the opponent, venue and his recent struggles, this was absolutely a signature moment.

He contributed an old-fashioned, and-one 3-point play, plus a right-wing 3-pointer during the 15-0 binge that gave the Rams (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10) complete control in the second half. And arguably the most salient stat: During Watkins’ 25 minutes on the court, VCU outscored Richmond by 27 points.

“I feel like I could be doing better,” he said, “but it’s all coming back together.”

A 6-foot-7 redshirt sophomore, Watkins missed last season rehabbing a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury paused the potential he flashed as a freshman, when he averaged 7.2 points per game and helped VCU reach the NCAA tournament.

Watkins moved seamlessly into a starting job this season, but after 16 games, Rhoades had seen enough.

“I thought there were certain ways he could approach the game better,” the Rams’ sixth-year coach said. “Look, he’s still a young guy. ... There’s still adjustment in his college career, but he has so much talent and so much ability.

“He’s got to continue to learn how to impact the game and impact winning. He just played the right way today, and he stuffed the stat sheet. ... He’s got to continue to learn how to make the game easier for himself and his teammates.”

As athletes progress from youth competition to high school to college and beyond, the more challenging it becomes to blend individual gifts with the team concept. So that was Rhoades’ message to Watkins as the Rams prepared for the Spiders (11-9, 4-3): Channel your natural aggression within the team framework.

“He’s not the only one you have these conversations with,” Rhoades said. “You can’t fight coaching. You can’t fight the game. You can’t be so strong-headed and bull-headed. One reason why he goes and gets those rebounds is because he thinks he can get every one. One reason he can score and attack the rim is because he thinks he can score every time he touches the ball.

“I love those types of guys, but as you grow as a player, you have to [learn] there’s a balance to it all, and he was fighting that. And then what happens is, as a young person, you fight the people telling you to do it the right way. And he wasn’t doing it in a disrespectful way, but it was hurting the team and himself.”

Thanks to the likes of Ace Baldwin and Brandon Johns, VCU has continued to thrive as Watkins, the team’s No. 3 scorer at 10.5 points per game, has ebbed and flowed. The Rams sit atop the A-10, own quality road wins at Dayton and UR, and return home next week for dates with George Mason and St. Bonaventure.

Rhoades’ squad is balanced — five players scored in double figures Friday — and deep. Watkins and fellow reserves David Shriver and Zeb Jackson combined for 31 points and outscored Richmond’s bench by 12.

“The last couple days he’s been unbelievable,” Rhoades said of Watkins, “and he looks like he’s having fun. He just played basketball today, and oh by the way, 15 and 10 and pretty good defense. It’s amazing. I hope he’ll watch tape, and we’ll have a heart-to-heart again about sticking to the right process, because it’s working for him.”