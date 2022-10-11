Teel: JMU football fever contagious as fans bask in historic national ranking

Marveling at the flawless autumn weather, family canine Driggs nearby, Jeff Bourne was in the backyard of his Harrisonburg home Sunday afternoon when he learned that James Madison’s football team had debuted in the Associated Press national poll at No. 25.

“Incredibly rewarding,” said Bourne, JMU’s athletic director since 1999.

In concert with the university administration, Bourne patiently charted a course for the Dukes to elevate from college football’s Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The timing had to be right internally, with the necessary resources and infrastructure secured. The conference also had to be right, able to provide JMU regional competition against like-minded institutions.

Those prerequisites intersected July 1, when the Dukes officially joined the Sun Belt Conference. But no one fathomed that five games into their inaugural FBS season they would be undefeated and ranked above brands such as Notre Dame, Florida State and LSU.

Is JMU truly deserving, a team and program with staying power? Or might this week be a cameo followed by multiple setbacks?

Both could be true. No metric can offer conclusive evidence, but to date, the Dukes may, indeed, be among America’s 25 best teams. But the fatigue of playing a full FBS schedule for the first time may also cost them some games.

When I tweeted news of JMU’s No. 25 status, naysayers chirped that the AP poll is meaningless in this College Football Playoff era and that the Dukes have yet to face a ranked or Power Five opponent.

The latter is demonstrably true and won’t change until Nov. 5, when JMU plays at Louisville. But does anyone believe that a road date at Louisville this season is more challenging than the test the Dukes passed last month at Appalachian State?

Regarding the AP poll: Sure, it has no impact on which four teams qualify for the national semifinals or the New Year’s Six bowls that the CFP controls. But the poll is stitched into college football’s fabric and is part of the impassioned debates that have engaged fans for decades.

Question JMU’s merit as you would any other ranked squad. But also acknowledge how remarkably unique the Dukes are and why they are basking in the news.

JMU is the first program ever to be ranked in its inaugural season of transitioning from the FCS to FBS. Marshall, which wrote the textbook on successful transitions, cracked the top 25 in its third FBS year.

Moreover, the Dukes join Texas-San Antonio under Larry Coker in 2012 and Florida Atlantic ’04 under Howard Schnellenberger as the only teams to be 5-0 in their first transition season. More impressive: Four of JMU’s five opponents to date are FBS members, as are the remaining six foes on the schedule.

Conversely, UTSA’s 5-0 start included victories over Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State and Texas A&M-Commerce and then-FCS Georgia State. Florida Atlantic’s 5-0 start included wins against FCS Northern Colorado and then-FCS Texas State, and later in the season the Owls beat then-NAIA Edward Waters.

Unlike UTSA and Florida Atlantic, the Dukes aren’t wading into the FBS. They’re cannonballing in, with FCS Norfolk State in Week 2 their lone opponent from outside the FBS.

“We’re not naive,” Bourne said Monday. “We know we have a long way to go in this season and some really tough competitions in front of us.”

Up next is a trip to Georgia Southern followed by homecoming Oct. 22 versus Marshall. JMU hosted many large games in its FCS days, including 20 playoff contests, but the ticket demand for homecoming ’22 may exceed them all.

After students scarfed 8,000 tickets in 45 minutes Monday, JMU announced the Marshall game was sold out.

“And there’s no rooms to rent in town,” Bourne said, “... so I’m anticipating a lot of motorhomes, campers and tents being put up in unique places ... just to be around the aura of JMU football for that weekend.