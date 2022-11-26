Teel: JMU 'Kings of the East' after demolition of Coastal Carolina

HARRISONBURG

Curt Cignetti learned he was a rookie grandfather at 1:18 a.m. Tuesday via text. He then overslept, postponed an early meeting of his James Madison football staff and allowed himself to bask in the moment.

When he did arrive at the office, Cignetti handed out cigars to those who partake.

“We had a good day,” he said.

Saturday wasn’t bad either.

As championship aspirations were fueled and dashed across the sport, as pretenders were exposed and contenders revealed, JMU dismantled Coastal Carolina 47-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium.

So design the rings and banners. Produce the hype video and plan the celebrations. The Dukes are the Sun Belt Conference’s 2022 East Division champs.

Yes, yes, Coastal Carolina will represent the East in the league title game. And no, barring an epic NCAA epiphany, JMU will not compete in a bowl.

But for 3 hours and 27 minutes Saturday, the Dukes proved themselves the division’s best and worthy of the accompanying accolades, including a bowl appearance and an opportunity to play for the Sun Belt championship.

“Everyone knows we’re the champions of the East, come on,” Cignetti said. “That was a major statement across the country. ... That was an exclamation point. ... We dominated them in every aspect.”

And everyone invested in the program was poised to celebrate well beyond the requisite Gatorade bath for the head coach.

JMU’s band played Queen’s “We Are The Champions,” while the team posed with a “Kings Of The East” sign. The scoreboard then displayed the sign digitally and blared Queen’s rendition as fans spilled onto the field.

Understand this wasn’t like Central Florida declaring itself national champion in 2017. The Dukes proved their case on the field — emphatically.

As newcomers to the Football Bowl Subdivision, they are bowl-ineligible per an archaic NCAA rule. And not wanting its champion to be bowl-ineligible, the Sun Belt bans such teams from its title game.

But Coastal (9-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) and JMU (8-3, 6-2) finished tied atop the East, and there’s no wondering which is best.

“We set our mark on FBS football,” senior receiver Kris Thornton said. “Everybody knows who JMU is now, and they can’t deny it. We won the Sun Belt East. We should be going to a bowl game — that’s up to the NCAA — but we should be.”

The Chanticleers arrived in Harrisonburg ranked No. 23 in The Associated Press media poll and 31-4 in the past three years. They were without injured quarterback Grayson McCall (foot), but he wouldn’t have reversed this demolition.

Most striking was the Dukes’ speed on both sides of the ball. To wit:

On a fourth-and-8 from JMU’s 34 late in the first quarter, Coastal quarterback Jarrett Guest scrambled to his left and, seeing a huge swath of open turf ahead, sprinted toward the sticks. But linebacker Jailin Walker and safety Francis Meehan closed like comets to force him out of bounds 3 yards shy of a first down.

The Dukes seized the lead for good when Todd Centeio hit Reggie Brown in stride on a second-quarter slant that Brown turned into a 34-yard touchdown. The Chanticleers’ defensive backs had no chance to catch Brown.

Then there’s JMU’s depth.

Five different players — Brown, Centeio, receiver Devin Ravanel (two), tight end Drew Painter and running back Latrele Palmer — scored the Dukes’ touchdowns. On consecutive snaps to open the third quarter, Percy Agyei-Obese, Centeio and Kaelon Black broke off runs of 30, 10 and 11 yards, respectively.

Ravanel’s third-quarter scoring reception was suitable for framing, a 26-yard gem in the back of the end zone that foiled Jacob Proche’s blanket coverage. Proche’s what-else-am-I-supposed-to-do gesture after the play spoke volumes.

Coastal Carolina gained 103 yards on 22 first-quarter snaps (4.68 yards per play). For the remainder of the afternoon, the Chanticleers gained 80 yards on 43 snaps (1.86 yards per play) as the Dukes closed on a 44-0 binge after trailing 7-3.

Walker had a game-high 10 tackles, and defensive lineman Jamare Edwards recorded 3½ of the Dukes’ nine tackles for loss.

“Our speed, our physicality, wore them down,” defensive end Isaac Ukwu said.

Cignetti, 61, wants to coach 10-15 more years, and steering JMU through the transition from Championship Subdivision national power to FBS newbie has clearly energized him. He bordered on salty after the game, touted the outcome as a recruiting windfall and hurried home to a vodka-and-diet-tonic — or two.